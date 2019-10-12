New Mexico RB does the full DeSean Jackson, casually fumbles football before scoring TD

New Mexico running back Bryson Carroll is going to want that one back. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)

It will never make sense to those watching, but it just keeps happening.

You’d think it would be easy to always hold onto the football until you have two feet and the rest of your body firmly in the end zone, and yet, every so often, the fumbles come.

The act of fumbling the football by simply dropping it a yard or two before entering the end zone, made famous by former and current Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson so many years ago, popped up again on Saturday as New Mexico running back Bryson Carroll ran what looked like a 57-yard touchdown.

Further review showed Carroll dumping the ball behind him, officially fumbling the ball before entering the end zone.

SHEESH fumbled on the 1 yard line... 😳 pic.twitter.com/fjlnHPQyVd — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 12, 2019

Any of the players on the New Mexico offense could have scored the touchdown by jumping on the ball too, but none did. On the other hand, neither did any players on the defense.

Fortunately for the Lobos, a happy ending came one play later as their offense got the ball back at the one-yard line. With Carroll on the sideline, fellow running back Kentrail Moran punched it in for a touchdown.

Now @UNMLoboFB have their TOUCHDOWN!



Rams 7

Lobos 6 pic.twitter.com/ESBMtVaGc5 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 12, 2019

