New Mexico QB Sheriron Jones accused of exposing himself to woman in parking garage

New Mexico QB Sheriron Jones was suspended indefinitely Tuesday, four days after he was accused of exposing and inappropriately touching himself in front of a woman in a parking garage on campus.

Jones is named in a criminal complaint, though no charges have been filed. A woman said that Jones drove around a parking garage slowly numerous times. As she exited the garage, he stopped his car in a lane of traffic between where she was and where she was going. Then that’s when the alleged indecent exposure happened. From KRQE:

While approaching the vehicle, the woman noticed the man’s front passenger window was down and asked, “are you good?” The male subject responded, “No, can you give me 10 seconds?”

While approaching the passenger door window, the woman stated she immediately turned and walked away as she observed the male was pleasuring himself. The woman later told authorities that she recognized the driver from social media and he was identified as Sheriron Jones.

Police were able to match the license plate on the car to the plates registered in Jones’ name. New Mexico coach Bob Davie had not given a reason for Jones’ suspension when he said the QB was suspended indefinitely. Jones will have to appear in court regarding the complaint.

Jones originally signed with Tennessee

Jones was a four-star recruit in the class of 2015 and the No. 10 dual-threat QB. He signed with Tennessee and redshirted with the Volunteers in his first season. He committed to transfer to Colorado after the season but ended up going back to Tennessee for the 2016 season.

He spent the 2017 season at a junior college before transferring to New Mexico ahead of the 2018 season. He started his Lobos career as the team’s No. 3 QB but ended up making seven starts in 2018.

This season, Jones is 34-of-76 passing for 500 yards, two touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 204 yards and three touchdowns. Tevaka Tuioti will start for the 2-5 Lobos on Saturday against Hawaii.

