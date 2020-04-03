New, lovable Patriots? Team ships 300,000 masks on team truck to NYC during coronavirus outbreak

Admit it, you have said you hate the New England Patriots.

Not those of you near Boston, but elsewhere. In the middle of ruling the NFL for two decades, the Patriots became the team everyone loved to hate. Every story needs a good villain, and the Patriots were that to most fans. Any mention of them brings on a rant about cheating or whatever else fans want to complain about with the six-time champions.

But this week, perhaps the Patriots are getting a few more people on their side through some remarkable charitable acts during the coronavirus outbreak.

Patriots’ truck got escort for important delivery

Earlier this week, the Patriots sent their team plane to China for a million N95 masks, which are necessary to protect the health of medical professionals dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Then on Friday there was a sight that we wouldn’t have imagined a month ago: The Patriots truck with its huge logo plastered on the trailer, happily getting a police escort through New York City.

WELCOME TO NYC! The #Patriots truck is filled with 300K critical N95 masks for first responders -- flown in from China in the team plane. It received an escort from @NYPDnews, @nyspolice & @MassStatePolice through streets of #NYC Friday. https://t.co/RfHz8FojAZ pic.twitter.com/03WGlPVkeh — WCVB-TV Boston (@WCVB) April 3, 2020

The truck had 300,000 masks for first responders. Even if you were rooting hard against the Patriots in the playoffs the past few years, you had to tip your cap to their efforts this week.

Story continues

Patriots owner Robert Kraft used his resources to get and distribute more than 1,000 masks this week. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Patriots made sure NYC got masks

Just to get the masks to America involved a lot of effort, including some logistical red tape, and $2 million from Patriots owner Robert Kraft. That covered about half of the cost of the masks. New York City has been hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak, and Kraft made sure a large number of the masks were sent there immediately.

When football resumes, it will still be OK to boo the Patriots and hope they lose every time they’re on in prime time. Sports aren’t fun if there’s nobody to root against.

But everyone, even the most hardcore of New York Jets fans, will have to appreciate the Patriots being the good guy this week.

