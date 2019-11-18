New Jersey HS playoff game suspended due to shooting will resume at Eagles' stadium

The Eagles' stadium will host a New Jersey playoff game after a shooting forced it to be suspended last week. (Getty Images)

The New Jersey high school football game that was suspended after a shooting in the stands will resume Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pleasantville and Camden will resume their playoff game at 4 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. According to Philip Anastasia of the Philadelphia Inquirer, it will be closed to the public and schools will be given a defined number of free passes.

The Camden vs. Pleasantville football game will resume Wednesday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Eagles will host the Central Jersey Group 2 playoff game that was interrupted by gunfire that injured three people Friday night. More to come — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) November 18, 2019

Camden leads Pleasantville, 6-0, with 4:58 left in the third.

The NJSIAA, New Jersey’s high school athletic governing body, announced Saturday the game would be a closed-door affair. Executive director Larry White said in a statement, via the Inquirer, “Utilizing a neutral, closed site will enable student-athletes to conclude their game without outside distraction.”

Anastasia wrote a heartbreaking column for the Inquirer on why that was the wrong decision.

The teams were in the third quarter of a playoff game Friday night when several shots rang out during a punt and sparked chaos. It was estimated to be the largest Pleasantville crowd in at least 20 years by longtime fans and former players, according to The Press of Atlantic City.

Here’s the moment the shots (at least six) rang out. Pleasantville was down 6-0 about halfway through the third quarter, and punting to Camden. Of course that’s insignificant- just more context. pic.twitter.com/OBDMN1JOLA — Mike Frankel (@MikeFrankelJSZ) November 16, 2019

Three were injured in the shooting, including a 10-year-old who, as of Saturday, was in critical condition. An adult man received attention from emergency personnel on the field and is stable after undergoing surgery. A 15-year-old victim reportedly suffered a graze wound and was already released from the hospital.

Five were arrested Saturday for their involvement in the shooting. The shooter, 31-year-old Alvin Wyatt, was charged with attempted murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

