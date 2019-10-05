Devils' Coleman scores unbelievable one-handed goal while falling

Blake Coleman scored one of the most ridiculous goals you'll ever see. (Twitter // @DevilsInsiders)

If the title of this blog has you scratching your head, just wait until you see what happened.

On Friday, during the New Jersey Devils’ matchup against the Winnipeg Jets, Blake Coleman found himself in a puck race with Dmitry Kulikov. Kulikov, who was draped all over Coleman, took him to the ground. But, while falling, the Devils forward was somehow able to get his stick on the puck and roof a one-handed shot past Laurent Brossoit.

Here it is in all of its glory.

no witty caption could ever do this Blake Coleman sorcery justice pic.twitter.com/wr3qfa43AH — Yahoo Sports NHL (@YahooSportsNHL) October 5, 2019

You’ve got to feel for Brossoit. Not in a million years could he have imagined that Coleman could get a shot off in that position. Although, looking back, it does look familiar.

The marker was Coleman’s second of the game and New Jersey’s fourth of the match.

I know it’s early, but we may have witnessed the goal of the year. A candidate for the honour at least.

