Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman calls Spygate 2.0 ‘a joke’

The NFL is still investigating New England after a team videographer filmed the Cincinnati Bengals’ sideline during Week 14 while working allegedly working on a video feature, but Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman doesn’t sound very interested.

In fact, he thinks it’s funny.

“Yeah, that’s pretty much a joke,” Edelman said Thursday on WEEI, via the Boston Herald. “We haven’t even thought about it, honestly. It’s funny, but it is what it is. I don’t know, it’s ridiculous. My focus is on the Buffalo Bills.”

A Patriots videographer and a crew of contractors filmed the Bengals sideline, which is a violation of league rules, at FirstEnergy Stadium during Week 14 while allegedly working on an episode of their video series “Do Your Job.” A Bengals employee spotted them doing so and confronted them, sparking the investigation.

The team later suspended the videographer, Dave Mondillo, who insisted he never had any intent to hand the footage over to the Patriots.

In Edelman’s defense, the Patriots do have an important game against the Bills on Saturday — one that could solidify their 11th straight AFC East title and maintain their positioning to receive a bye in the playoffs.

This issue, however, isn’t going away anytime soon. The NFL has yet to release its findings or hand down a punishment, which could potentially include thousands of dollars in fines and lost draft picks. And given the Patriots’ history — most notably the first Spygate incident — the team is likely to keep receiving questions about it as long as the investigation remains open.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell doesn’t sound like he’s in a hurry to finish that investigation, either.

“We’re going to be thorough,” Goodell said earlier this month, via NFL.com. “We’re going to take our time and make sure we look at everything that’s pertinent here and make a decision … From our standpoint, I want to look at all the information. Once we have all the information then we draw conclusions.”

Julian Edelman doesn’t seem to care about Spygate 2.0 or the NFL’s ongoing investigation into the Patriots. (Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images)

