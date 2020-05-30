Patriots safety Devin McCourty, wife announce loss of stillborn daughter

New England Patriots safety and longtime team captain Devin McCourty and his wife, Michelle, shared on social media Saturday morning that their daughter, Mia, was stillborn last weekend.

In an Instagram post, Michelle said Mia was delivered nearly eight months into her pregnancy, and just two days after doctors had told them that she no longer had a heartbeat. There had been no issues with her pregnancy up until that point.

“We are so heartbroken,” Michelle wrote. “We are devastated. We are speechless. We are angry. We are sad. We are confused. We are numb … Doctors say they have no answers for why this happens. It just sadly does. I can’t explain my thoughts in the moment. My faith has always been strong, but it definitely wavered. I was so angry. So sad.”

McCourty, a former Rutgers standout, has spent his entire career in the NFL with the Patriots after they selected him in the first round of the 2010 draft. The 32-year-old recorded 58 total tackles and had five interceptions last season.

He and his twin brother Jason are also finalists for ESPN’s Muhammad Ali Sports Humanitarian Award this year, which is given to those “whose demonstrated leadership has created a positive impact on their community through sports.”

McCourty shared the same post Michelle did to the Instagram account he shares with his brother.

“I’ve seen and felt God in so many ways in this last week,” he wrote on Instagram. “[First] was holding my [third] child Mia and telling her I love her and then telling her see you later … all in one day. [The second] has been leading such a strong and powerful woman [Michelle] … her strength has brought me to tears but also inspired me to be what God has called me to be. [The third,] God’s love on Earth has been shown to us by unbelievers, friends and family who have checked on us daily, and hourly. “Thank you everyone for your love and prayers”

New England Patriots defensive back Devin McCourty and his wife announced the loss of their stillborn daughter, Mia, on social media on Saturday.

