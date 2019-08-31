Report: New England Patriots release WR Demaryius Thomas

Despite his confidence earlier in the week, it looks like the New England Patriots aren’t keeping Demaryius Thomas on their roster this season after all.

Thomas, who tore his left Achilles late last season with the Houston Texans, was released by the Patriots on Saturday afternoon, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Source: The #Patriots are releasing WR Demaryius Thomas, who flashed in the fourth preseason game. He’s still working his way back to health. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 31, 2019

The 31-year-old recorded 677 yards and five touchdowns last season in 15 games, eight with the Denver Broncos and seven with the Texans, before he went down with the injury. The Patriots picked him up in April on a one-year deal with the hopes that he could recover from his second Achilles injury and produce at the elite level he was once capable of — Thomas recorded five-straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Broncos and helped lead them to a Super Bowl win.

Thomas said this week that his recovery was going well, too.

“I don’t have problems with my Achilles,” Thomas said. “It’s just reacting. I haven’t been in front of defensive guys or just going play by play in eight months. I haven’t had pads or helmets in a while.”

Thomas made his first appearance for the Patriots in the preseason on Thursday, and recorded 87 yards and two touchdowns on seven receptions — including an impressive touchdown grab early in the second quarter.

The Patriots are releasing WR Demaryius Thomas.



He's still getting healthy but did this in the preseason. pic.twitter.com/ri2LNyuSrJ — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 31, 2019

The Patriots released wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on Saturday, roughly eight months after he suffered an Achilles injury. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

