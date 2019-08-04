Report: Tom Brady agrees to two-year, $70 million extension with the Patriots

Tom Brady is reportedly staying in New England for a little longer.

Brady and the Patriots agreed to a two-year, $70 million contract extension on Sunday, according to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. The deal will reportedly pay Brady $23 million this season, which will make him the sixth-highest paid quarterback in the NFL.

The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady are in agreement on a 2-year deal worth $70M, source said, thru 2021. He gets $23M this year, then $30M and $32M in the following years — though both sides are amenable to adjusting it if the situations warrants. It’s essentially year-to-year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Brady will reportedly make $30 million next season and then $32 million in 2021, though both sides will adjust his deal each season he continues playing, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady was set to enter the final season of his two-year, $30 million deal with the Patriots this fall and would have made $14 million this season. Officially, he would have become a free agent next summer. Yet after 19 seasons in New England, it was highly unlikely that Brady was ever going to play anywhere else.

Brady — who turned 42 on Saturday — doesn’t look like he’s slowing down, either. The third-oldest player in the league, behind only a pair of kickers, has said his goal is to keep playing until he’s 45.

The six-time Super Bowl winner threw for 4,355 yards and 29 touchdowns on 375 completions last season for the Patriots, leading them to their fourth Super Bowl appearance in the past five years. The future Hall of Famer has thrown for more than 70,500 yards and 500 touchdowns since the Patriots selected him in the 2000 NFL draft, and has won three league MVP awards.

“I appreciate this team and the opportunity it gave me in 2000,” Brady said Wednesday when asked about a possible extension, via USA Today. “I play for a great coach in coach (Bill) Belichick, and (offensive coordinator) Josh (McDaniels) and I have a great working relationship. I love (owner) Mr. (Robert) Kraft and his family.

“We've had just incredible success. Hopefully we can keep it going.”

As if he was ever going to play anywhere else, Tom Brady and the Patriots have agreed to a new contract extension. (Fred Kfoury III/Getty Images)

