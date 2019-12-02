Tom Brady ‘at a complete loss’ after Michigan falls to Ohio State yet again

It was a tough weekend for Tom Brady.

The New England Patriots fell to the Houston Texans 28-22 on Sunday night, marking just their second loss of the season. Brady looked frustrated all night long, too, and went 7-of-19 for 82 yards with an interception in the first half.

Just one day prior to the game at NRG Stadium, Brady’s alma mater No. 17 Michigan fell to No. 2 Ohio State in ugly fashion, dropping its rivalry game in Ann Arbor 56-27.

The loss marked the eighth straight against Ohio State for the Wolverines, and their 15th in the last 16.

“I am at a complete loss,” Brady said on WEEI in Boston on Monday. “I have no idea. It’s been tough. I have a few bets I have to settle too, so it makes it even tougher.”

Brady didn’t specify what bets he made on the game, but the former Michigan quarterback has made similar bets with teammates Nate Ebner and John Simon, according to WEEI, who both played at Ohio State. He expects to have to appear in a few photos “hopefully with my face covered” to pay them off.

Brady played at Michigan from 1996-1999, and threw for more than 2,200 yards and at least 14 touchdowns in each of his final two seasons with the Wolverines. He split his games against Ohio State when he was a starter in Ann Arbor, falling 31-16 in 1998 before beating the Buckeyes 24-17 in 1999.

Michigan has won just three times against Ohio State since that game.

While Brady’s focus is almost certainly entirely on leading the Patriots back to the Super Bowl for a fourth straight season, seeing his former team fall yet again in perhaps the biggest rivalry in college football has to sting a bit.

Former Michigan quarterback Tom Brady said he will have to settle a few bets after the Wolverines fell to Ohio State for an eighth-straight time on Saturday. (AP/David J. Phillip)

