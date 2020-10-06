Patriots coach Bill Belichick wears two masks against Chiefs amid COVID-19 outbreak

After both a positive COVID-19 test within his own organization and the league cracking down on improper mask use, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick wasn’t taking any chances on Monday night.

Belichick wore two masks on the sideline for the Patriots’ rescheduled matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Bill Belichick isn't taking any chances on Monday night.

A COVID-19 positive in New England

Sure, Belichick’s two masks are easy to make fun of. While some may see it as a tad excessive, it’s actually pretty smart given what’s happening within the Patriots organization.

Not only will having two masks on make it harder for him to violate the league’s coronavirus protocol on mask usage — although he did briefly lower both to yell at officials after a controversial play — but it will keep him safer from his own team.

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton tested positive on Saturday, as did Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Their positive tests resulted in their matchup being pushed back from Sunday to Monday. So far, all follow-up tests on Patriots and Chiefs personnel have come back negative — a good sign.

The team actually took two separate planes from New England to Kansas City for the game, one only filled with 20 “close contacts” of Newton in order to keep them separated.

While it appears that the virus hasn’t spread within either organization, it has only been a few days. The coronavirus’ incubation period is anywhere from three to seven days, meaning that players and staff could still spread it on Monday night.

Belichick’s two masks doesn’t prohibit him from contracting the coronavirus, but it will certainly add an extra layer of protection. And as he’s 68 years old — which automatically puts him at a higher risk — that extra layer couldn’t hurt.

