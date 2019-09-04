Bill Belichick is hyped for the NFL season in a way only Bill Belichick can be

Bill Belichick isn’t much of a talker.

The longtime New England Patriots coach has made that more than clear throughout his 25-year career in the NFL.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football league for free today]

Yet Belichick is still chomping at the bit to kick off another season on Sunday night, when the Patriots will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in one of the marquee matchups of opening weekend.

It doesn’t matter that he’s been doing this for more than two decades.

[Watch live local and primetime NFL games free with the Yahoo Sports app]

“I like football,” Belichick said in a very believable, monotonous voice only he can produce on Wednesday when asked about his excitement for the new season. “I like football season, and all the things that go with it.”

If you didn't know before, Coach Belichick is excited for the season 🤣 pic.twitter.com/kgQZqF5VOi — ESPN (@espn) September 4, 2019

If that answer doesn’t hype up Patriots fans, who knows what will.

Yes, Bill Belichick still gets excited for the season opener. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: