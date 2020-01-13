New 3-on-3 hockey league gets TV deals with TSN, CBS Sports

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 26: Pucks sit in the net prior to the game between the New York Rangers and the Arizona Coyotes at Madison Square Garden on February 26, 2015 in New York City. The Rangers defeated the Coyotes 4-3. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

If you’re a fan of the fast pace of three-on-three overtime that the NHL introduced a few years ago, there’s a new league built specifically with you in mind. A new hockey league named 3ICE, which will play three-on-three full time, has landed TV deals with CBS Sports, TSN and RDS, Bell Media announced Monday.

The league, created by E.J. Johnston and Hockey Hall of Famer Craig Patrick is an independent professional hockey league based out of North America.

3ICE is promising a faster, stripped down version of hockey compared to the NHL counterpart, similar to the Big3 basketball league that has been in operation since 2017 that features retired NBA stars playing three-on-three hoops with added features such as four-point shots and a shortened shot clock.

"No penalties, only penalty shots. No long intermissions or stoppage in play for video reviews. Just pure excitement," 3ICE commissioner Patrick said in the statement.

Games will be played on a full-sized rink, consisting of two eight-minute halves with a running clock. The league format will feature seven single-elimination games with a champion crowned in each of the nine cities the league plans to stop in. There will be eight teams, each with seven players and a coach.

3ICE is set to launch in June 2021.

