Nevin Shapiro claims Lane Kiffin is top candidate to become next Miami Hurricanes coach

The University of Miami parted ways with athletics director Blake James on Monday, and speculation is rampant that Miami Hurricanes football head coach Manny Diaz could lose his job next.

Diaz's team is 5-5 overall this season and 19-15 overall in his three seasons leading the Hurricanes.

Yahoo reporter Dan Wetzel reached out to infamous Miami Hurricanes booster Nevin Shapiro for his insights, and Shapiro pointed to Ole Miss football head coach Lane Kiffin as the Hurricanes' top candidate to replace Diaz.

Shapiro achieved infamy for being at the center of Miami violating NCAA rules from 2001-10. It led to Miami instituting a postseason ban for football in 2011 and 2012. Shapiro also received a 20-year federal prison sentence for a $930 million Ponzi scheme.

Lane Kiffin candidate for Miami Hurricanes football coach

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin watches his team score on the stadium monitor during the second half of an NCAA college football game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Mississippi won 31-17. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Wetzel described his conversation with Shapiro on the "College Football Enquirer" podcast. He said that Shapiro had been released on house arrest from his federal sentence during COVID-19.

"I texted my best Miami source, or certainly the most interesting Miami source, in Nevin Shapiro," Wetzel said. "Nevin is claiming that the top candidate is Lane Kiffin with Randy Shannon as the defensive coordinator."

Shannon is currently a senior defensive analyst at Florida State. He was defensive coordinator at UCF from 2018-20. His Miami Hurricanes ties are being the head coach from 2007-10, the defensive coordinator from 2001-07 and a linebacker on the 1987 Miami national championship team.

"I can certainly see them wanting Lane," Pat Forde said on the podcast in response to Wetzel. "It always cracks me up — the boosters do this at some places — we'll name your staff for you as we go. You have to hire Lane, got to have Randy Shannon because he knows the program and he recruits south Florida. You don't get a say in the matter."

Kiffin was the head coach at Florida Atlantic from 2017-19. Florida Atlantic is about 50 miles from the University of Miami.

Story continues

Yahoo reporter Pete Thamel asked Wetzel and Forde on the podcast, "If you're Lane, do you stay at a place that will just pay you through the nose? Or do you try to recapture some of that Miami magic?"

"OK, if everybody in my division is rolling at their peak, where do I fit in? You say that in the SEC West and you say that in the ACC Coastal. Hah, go to Miami, baby," Forde said. "In the SEC West if everybody is rolling, you're the fourth-best team, maybe fifth, probably fifth."

Wetzel retorted, "Oklahoma and Texas are coming."

Pat Forde, father of Olympian Brooke Forde, spent the afternoon talking to members of the media while his daughter signed autographs at Lakeside Swim Club on Monday. Aug. 9, 2021

"That's before Oklahoma and Texas come in," Forde said. "Go be in the same division with football indifferent North Carolina; football apathetic Duke; Virginia Tech where they've lost control of their recruiting backyard; Pittsburgh which sometimes hits, sometimes misses. Yeah, give me that division. I'll take that one."

Here's more Lane Kiffin news:

Members of the SEC West Division with Ole Miss are Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M. The ACC Coastal Division members are Duke, Georgia Tech, Miami, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Virginia, and Virginia Tech.

Erik Hall is the lead digital producer for sports with the USA Today Network. You can find him on Twitter @HallErik.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Nevin Shapiro says Miami Hurricanes football wants coach Lane Kiffin