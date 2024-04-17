Nevin Harrison fell in the water for ‘the first year’ of learning canoe sprint

(NEXSTAR) – Even though she won the gold medal in the Women’s C1 200m Canoe Sprint event of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Nevin Harrison remembers the long hours of learning the sport.

“I fell in consistently for a year,” Harrison recounted. “The second I got in that boat, I was like, ‘I am not good at this, and I want to get good at it’ because I was so intrigued by the challenge of it.”

This year, Harrison earned a 2024 Olympic quota by placing 4th at the 2023 ICF Canoe Sprint World Championships. Nevin brought home the gold in the last Olympics and she’s looking to replicate that success.

