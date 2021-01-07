Neville in talks with Inter Miami after Alonso departs

SHOWS:

LONDON, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - NOVEMBER 8, 2019) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

1. VARIOUS OF PHIL NEVILLE DURING ENGLAND WOMEN'S TEAM TRAINING

MUNICH, GERMANY (FILE - SEPTEMBER 29, 1998) (ORIGINALLY 4:3) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

2. NEVILLE AND CURRENT INTER MIAMI OWNER DAVID BECKHAM JOGGING WITH TEAM MATES DURING MANCHESTER UNITED TRAINING

3. NEVILLE RUNNING

4. NEVILLE CROSSING

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - MAY 11, 2003) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

5. STILL PHOTO SHOWING BECKHAM (CENTER) AND NEVILLE (RIGHT) ALONG WITH PAUL SCHOLES CELEBRATING AFTER WINNING THE LEAGUE TITLE

MEASHAM, ENGLAND, UK (FILE - FEBRUARY 7, 2005) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

6. STILL PHOTO SHOWING BECKHAM AND NEVILLE DURING ENGLAND TRAINING

DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA (FILE - MAY 20, 2003) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL) (MUTE)

7. STILL PHOTO SHOWING BECKHAM AND NEVILLE AT ENGLAND TRAINING

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (FILE - FEBRUARY 26, 2020) (REUTERS - ACCESS ALL)

8. VARIOUS OF BECKHAM BEING INTERVIEWED AT MLS EVENT

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (FILE) (INTER MIAMI FC - MUST COURTESY INTER MIAMI FC) (MUTE)

9. FANS HOLDING INTER MIAMI FLAG

10. VARIOUS OF INTER MIAMI TRAINING

STORY: England Women's team manager Phil Neville is in talks with Inter Miami, the Major League Soccer club owned by his former Manchester United team mate and friend David Beckham, who sacked manager Diego Alonso on Thursday (January 7).

Sue Campbell, the English FA's director of women's football, told the BBC Neville would lead the Team GB soccer side at this year's Tokyo Olympics unless he took the Miami job.

Neville's England deal ends in July.

"We were moving towards an announcement when he started to have these discussions," she said.

"Until those discussions are concluded, I can't really say any more. If Phil remains, he will be Team GB coach. If he goes, we obviously have something to think about and work through.

"I'm certainly not privy to any detailed conversations he is having with Inter Miami but I know he is having conversations."

Story continues

Uruguayan Alonso, 45, was Miami's first coach as they made their MLS debut last year. He was sacked after the team finished 10th in the Eastern Conference last season.

"This was a difficult year and a very tough decision for everyone, but we believe it is the right step for the club," said Inter Miami's managing owner Jorge Mas in a statement.

(Production: Stefan Haskins)