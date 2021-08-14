Neville Gallimore won’t return after injuring left arm

The Cowboys didn’t have much depth at defensive tackle entering Friday night. They are holding their breath they didn’t get thinner in the first quarter against the Cardinals.

Neville Gallimore, a third-round choice in 2020, went down with 7:40 remaining in the first quarter. His arm appeared to get caught in a pile that included teammate Brent Urban on a 4-yard run by Chase Edmonds.

Gallimore remained on the field, writhing in pain and grabbing at his left arm.

He walked directly to the locker room with the medical staff.

Cowboys sideline reporter Kristi Scales reports that Gallimore won’t return.

Gallimore played 14 games with nine starts last season, making 28 tackles and half a sack.

“Neville is doing a great job,” Cowboys defensive line coach Aden Durde said earlier this week, via Mark Lane of WFAA. “He’s playing with intent and energy.”

Defensive tackle Trysten Hill continues to work his way back from a torn ACL that ended his season after five games. The Cowboys list Justin Hamilton, Osa Odighizuwa and Austin Faoliu behind Gallimore.

