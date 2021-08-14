Neville Gallimore suffers elbow injury in Dallas Cowboys preseason game

Heading into his second season with the Dallas Cowboys opportunities abound for defensive tackle Neville Gallimore. The presumed starter at the three-technique defensive tackle spot had little competition for snaps and was expected to make a huge leap after a strong finish to the 2020 season.

His sophomore season may have suffered a setback after suffering an injury early in the Dallas Cowboys preseason game against the Arizona Cardinals. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Gallimore suffered a hyperextension of his left elbow.

Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore suffered a left elbow hyperextension in the first quarter, source said. Evaluation will continue following team’s return Saturday to Dallas. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 14, 2021

According to Ian Rappoport of NFL Network, Gallimore will have an MRI of the elbow on Saturday to determine the severity of the injury. After further evaluation of the injury, a treatment plan and a timeline for return can be developed.

It’s a huge loss for a Dallas Cowboys defense that struggled mightily on defense, in particular the interior defensive line.

For Neville Gallimore, this is an unfortunate setback to what has been a promising training camp.