Neville Gallimore out 4-6 weeks with a dislocated elbow

Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore left Friday night’s game with an arm injury and more details about what’s ahead for Gallimore came on Saturday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Gallimore suffered a dislocated elbow. He is expected to miss 4-6 weeks while recovering from the injury, so Gallimore will likely miss at least the season opener against the Buccaneers on September 9.

Gallimore was a third-round pick for the Cowboys last year. He appeared in 14 games and made 9 starts during his rookie season. Gallimore was credited with 28 tackles, four quarterback hits and a half-sack.

Justin Hamilton, Osa Odighizuwa, and Austin Faoliu are behind Gallimore on the Dallas depth chart.

