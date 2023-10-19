Neville, Evangel to Class 5A? Southwood to 4A? LHSAA changes on the horizon

Several North Louisiana football districts could see a minor upheaval after the LHSAA released reclassification numbers for the 2023-24 school year on Wednesday afternoon.

Southwood appears likely to move down to Class 4A, while Evangel Christian Academy could play up in 5A despite having a 2A enrollment (313 students). Magnolia Charter now has the numbers (283) to move from 1A to 2A, taking them out of District 1-1A and putting them into District 1-2A with Calvary and North Caddo.

“I don’t really know what we’re doing yet, but we may go to 5A,” Evangel coach Denny Duron said.

In Monroe, Neville has a Class 5A enrollment of 1,033 students which could move the Tigers into District 2-5A. Ouachita Christian (236), a favorite to win the LHSAA’s Class 1A title this winter, will have to move to 2A if the current enrollment numbers hold.

Class 3A power Union Parish now has a 2A enrollment of 350 students, so the Farmers could move into District 1-2A with neighbor D’Arbonne Woods (312), which would create quite an interesting rivalry in Farmerville. Calvary will remain in that district.

“I don’t know what district we’d move into — that’s what (Calvary coach Rodney) Guin and I are trying to figure out,” Union Parish coach Joe Spatafora said. “We were planning on playing a regular season game with Calvary instead of a jamboree. Now, we’re in limbo 'cause of the district mess.”

Southwood’s Mike Green said the change is likely to take place for his school of 1,019 students. The Shreveport Times didn’t immediately receive feedback from John Parker at OCS and Mickey McCarty at Neville on plans for their schools.

West Monroe is the largest school north of Alexandria with 2,004 students, while Airline is the largest school in the Shreveport-Bossier City area with 1,866 reported students.

Dutchtown holds the honor of being Louisiana’s largest school boasting 2,613 students.

