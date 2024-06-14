“I never want to do that again”: Arsenal star’s message to Arteta

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has delivered a clear message to manager Mikel Arteta, declaring he will not accept another season as a benchwarmer.

LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 20: Aaron Ramsdale of Arsenal looks on from the substitution bench during the UEFA Champions League match between Arsenal FC and PSV Eindhoven at Emirates Stadium on September 20, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

After two successful seasons following his 2021 arrival from Sheffield United, Ramsdale lost his starting position to David Raya who arrived last summer from Brentford. This relegation to the bench, with appearances limited to domestic cup competitions and Brentford matches where Raya was ineligible, has left the 26-year-old determined to reclaim his place as number one.

“No footballer wants to not play,” Ramsdale stated in an interview with talkSPORT. “I’ve had a tough year personally not playing and I never want to do that again.

“It was tough, it was tough. But I have my release now, I’m now here, I’ve got the greatest honour, the greatest badge on my chest, I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, if I play a minute or no minutes, it will be the pinnacle for me, the best day ever.

Despite his reduced role at club level, Ramsdale was selected for Gareth Southgate‘s England squad for Euro 2024. He emphasised his unwavering commitment to the national team, saying, “For the time being I’m probably one of the happiest 26, 27 men in England and hopefully we can make not just us but however many millions at home the happiest as well.”

Ramsdale acknowledged the stiff competition for the goalkeeper position in the England squad, particularly from the established number one, Jordan Pickford. He expressed his support for Pickford and the team’s collective goal, stating, “If he wins the tournament for me and I don’t play a minute, it’ll be the happiest day of my life.”

The goalkeeper’s determination to regain a starting spot has fuelled rumours of a potential move to Newcastle and it seems highly unlikely he will still be at Arsenal next season as he is too good to sit on the bench.