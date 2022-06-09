Never-too-early Saints 53-man roster projection before training camp

NFL OTAs and mandatory minicamps will wrap up this month across the league. For the New Orleans Saints, this period of the offseason doesn’t inform us too much about the organizations plans when it comes to their depth chart. However, there will be some competitions and positions to watch throughout training camp, which will begin this summer.

Ahead of training camp beginning, it’s worth taking a look at early projections of the team’s roster makeup so that we can monitor changes that may become apparent up until or even through the preseason. Here are our early projections before training camp begins. You can take a look at the toughest cuts we had to make as well.

Offensive Backfield (8)

QB (3): Jameis Winston, Andy Dalton, Ian Book

RB (4): Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Tony Jones, Jr., Dwayne Washington

FB (1): Adam Prentice

Roster cuts: RB Devine Ozigbo, RB Abram Smith

There’s no quarterback competition in 2022, this is Jameis Winston’s team. He’s already worked his way back to participating thought early sessions of OTAs despite being barely seven months removed from major knee surgery. The team’s roster and system are built around him and he’ll get an opportunity this year to settle into that system rather than compete for it.

I didn’t include Taysom Hill at quarterback in this projection as he’s expected to focus more on his pass-catching role. While that does not mean that he will not carry the “quarterback” position designation, for this exercise I chose to move him to tight end instead.

The backfield could get interesting in Alvin Kamara ends up suspended at the beginning of the year. However with his hearing being moved to August, that seems a lot less likely than it did a couple months ago. As the process continues to be pushed back, I will keep him on the list as he would clearly be the Saints’ number one option if available.

For now, with him claiming a roster spot, I left standout UDFA running back Abram Smith off the depth chart for now. Even though they’re hype around his name and final collegiate season, we simply haven’t seen him yet and therefore do not have the fodder to hype him into a roster spot in June. However, if there’s any undrafted rookie that I recommend keeping an eye out on, it is definitely the former Baylor Bear. He has a real chance to grab a spot.

Story continues

It will be very interesting to see just how involved fullbacks are post-Sean Payton. But with Pete Carmichael taking the reins, there is expectation that a lot of continuity will carry over. If the position is in the stars for the Saints offense in 2022, Prentice is running unopposed unless the team sees tight end J.P. Holtz as an option.

Skills Positions (8)

WR (5): Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Deonte Harty, Marquez Callaway

TE (3): Adam Trautman, Nick Vannett, Juwan Johnson

Hurt/Suspended: Taysom Hill (Physically unable to perform)

Roster cuts: WR Kawaan Baker, WR Dai’Jean Dixon, WR Kirk Merritt, WR Tre’Quan Smith, WR Kevin White, WR Easop Winston, WR Rashid Shaheed, TE J.P. Holtz, TE Lucas Krull, TE Kahale Warring

A lot of practice squad material in these cuts. I have the Saints keeping five wideouts early, but they could easily decide to keep six. Especially if fullback is not in the cards for 2022. Two players I would keep an eye out on to take that sixth spot outside of the obvious choice in the recently re-signed Smith are Nicholls UDFA Dixon and second-year Saints receiver Winston. Obviously two different styles when it comes to both options, so whether the Saints value another deep threat or big-bodied pass-catcher could influence their chances.

Tight end will be a very interesting position to watch as the offseason rolls along. I assume Hill will not be ready after suffering a Lisfranc injury in the final week of the 2021 season. The timetable for return on that injury tends to vary widely, so I chose to go conservative there. Trautman isn’t going to be given up on after one down season relative to some lofty expectations, Vannett is a solid blocker, and Johnson deserves more playing time after transitioning to the position impressively last year.

Pittsburgh undrafted tight end Krull is worth watching much like Abram Smith among the running backs. We just have not yet gotten to see him full speed and in context just yet, so I chose to keep him as a clear and obvious practice squad option for now. But be sure The tight end room us undoubtedly written in chalk for the time being as one of the most open positions on the roster.

Offensive Line (9)

T (4): Ryan Ramczyk, Trevor Penning, James Hurst, Landon Young

G (4): Andrus Peat, Cesar Ruiz, Calvin Throckmorton, Forrest Lamp

C (1): Erik McCoy

Roster cuts; T Sage Doxtater, T Ethan Greenidge, T Jerald Hawkins, T Lewis Kidd, T Khalique Washington, G Josh Andrews, G Derek Schweiger

Losing Terron Armstead to the Miami Dolphins this offseason was a huge loss for New Orleans. But the hope is that first-round rookie Penning will be able to step into that role quickly. if not, Hurst would be the choice. But it would make sense for the Saints to hope that they could keep hold of Hurst’s versatility as someone that can play both tackle and guard spots if called upon.

Another versatile piece on the offensive line will be Throckmorton. He had a ton of experience at multiple positions throughout college and we saw him fill in at left and right guard last year.

With Greenidge having a season-ending injury ahead of the 2021, New Orleans experienced life without him. Even though his season ended early as well, former draft pick Young has left and right tackle flexibility that could be employed ahead of Greenidge. Lamp looks like a good fill in for the interior as a whole.

What will be most interesting is if Hurst does not become the team’s next left tackle. Will he then get an opportunity to compete at another position? If so, his ability to challenge Ruiz at right guard could help the young Michigan product develop or could send him to do so in the background.

Special Teams (3)

K (1): Wil Lutz

P (1): Blake Gillikin

LS (1): Zach Wood

Roster cuts: K John Parker Romo, P Daniel Whalen

The Saints a probably a playoff team in 2021 with Lutz healthy. His return is a massively underrated part of this year’s roster. He almost certainly hold off any competition that Romo may bring about.

Whalen has a huge leg, but Gillikin mesmerized with his pinpoint placement and leg strength last year. He had a couple of miscues here and there, but for a first-year starter, he proved to be a viable and legitimate weapon for the Saints.

Defensive Line (9)

DE (5): Cameron Jordan, Marcus Davenport, Payton Turner, Carl Granderson, Tanoh Kpassagnon

DT (4): David Onyemata, Shy Tuttle, Kentavius Street, Jordan Jackson

Roster cuts: DE Taco Charlton, DT Josh Black, DT Albert Huggins, DT Jaleel Johnson, DT Malcolm Roach

This is a position I would not be surprised to see the Saints add to as the offseason continues. A veteran name like Ndamukong Suh would be an excellent option to add experience to the interior defensive line’s rotation. Next to Onyemata, who was suspended for the first six games of last year, most of the interior is relatively unknown outside of Tuttle who has been with the team since 2019.

Rookie defensive tackle Jackson will likely draw some attention throughout camp. He was a highly athletic and disruptive player with the Air Force Academy, look for those traits to translate into the pros. If they do, he will be in line for a meaningful amount of snaps in 2022.

The ends are feel set to be a repeat of last year’s early season group. Getting Turner back and healthy for his second year will be a big boost for the defense. If the Saints could have four reliable rotating edge rushers and a versatile piece in Kpassagnon all season, the ability to impact games with pass rush deep into games will be cherished. Here is a position, much like the offensive line, that is sure to be heavily impacted by the addition of Director of Sports Science Matt Rhea.

Linebackers (6)

M (2): Demario Davis, Eric Wilson

W (2): Pete Werner, D’Marco Jackson

S (2): Kaden Elliss, Zack Baun

Roster cuts: LB Andrew Dowell, LB Isaiah Pryor, Nephi Sewell

Special teams contributions will be a huge part of this deliberation. It’s almost a sure thing that this group will go into the preseason before all is settled. Jackson’s set to be an impressive special teams asset, but has also been a longtime leader throughout his Appalachian State career. That high character value and ability to impact multiple phases of the game should work in his favor. CBS Sports HQ’s Emory Hunt recently predicted that Jackson would be the starter beside All-Pro Davis on the Locked On Saints podcast.

Baun continues to be an interesting case. At times he shows his value as a special teamer, but the expectations he carried as a third-round selection have yet to be met on the defensive side of the ball. Some of that comes from being stuck behind Kwon Alexander over the last couple of years, but now he’s also been leapt by Werner and Ellis on the weakside and strongside backer spots. What the Saints do to get him more involved will be worth watching.

The mostly unnoticed addition of Wilson is one I thought would draw much more attention. Adding a veteran second-level player with experience in the middle of defenses could complicate matters for players the Saints have shown faith in previously like Dowell. As of now, those two are the only quintessential middle linebackers behind Davis on the roster with Chase Hansen no longer in town.

Secondary (10)

CB (5): Marshon Lattimore, Paulsen Adebo, P.J. Williams, Alontae Taylor, Bradley Roby

S (5): Tyrann Mathieu, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, J.T. Gray, Justin Evans, Daniel Sorenson

Suspended/Injured: S Marcus Maye (expected 3 games)

Roster cuts: CB DaMarcus Fields, CB Vincent Gray, CB Dylan Mabin, CB Jordan Miller, S Smoke Monday, S Bryce Thompson

Cutting Monday in this exercise was really tough, but since we haven’t seen him just yet, I chose to leave him off for now. But there is no doubt that he would be a premiere practice squad player who I imagine would see his three gameday elevations early. He has a ton of special teams value, could be a big hitter on defense, and should have been an early day three NFL draft selection at the latest despite going undrafted.

There’s a chance that Maye ends up suspended early on in 2022 after a DUI arrest dating all the way back to Feb. 2021. Better to get that out of the way earlier rather than later, at least. Similar to Kamara’s situation, things could end up being delayed. But if Maye’s new August date holds, the NFL should be able to hand down their discipline in the weeks to follow.

The expected camp battle between Taylor and Adebo will highlight a large portion of camp, but I expect that Adebo will be the victor. He played very well his rookie season putting up numbers similar to Lattimore (on fewer targets, of course) and holding his own against much better quarterback talent than the Saints will face this year. Expect Taylor to be a core special teamer, though. He’ll be, at the very least, an important complement to All-Pro Gray.

1

1