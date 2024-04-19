'Never seen West Ham play like that'

[BBC]

We asked you for your thoughts on West Ham's Europa League quarter-final defeat to Bayer Leverkusen.

Here are some of your comments:

Ian: I thought we gave it everything and the lack of squad depth showed as the players were exhausted. The referee was a mystery and it feels like he only wanted one team to progress. Credit to the team, they gave it everything but two goals down was too much to recover. Leverkusen are a good team and we pushed them all the way. I'm proud of my team!

Harry: I have never seen West Ham play like they did in the first half. It was an incredible performance which goes to show what we could do if we had a better suited manager. Moyes messed it up in the second half with late substitutes once again and he took off Alvarez, who was too good to take off. Moyes has ruined our European hopes and I am beyond gutted.

Yacob: We showed that when we attack, we can unsettle even the best. The tie was lost through over-defensive tactics last week and wasting the creativity of Paqueta, Kudus and Emerson. The Fornals and Benrahma departures have weakened us, but Moyes' substitutions were much less proactive and impactful than those Alonso chose to make.

John: I cannot fault the effort of the players. If David Moyes played like that every week, we wouldn't be questioning him about getting another deal. However, last night showed his recruiting policy is nothing but criminal. A good starting XI but that is it. Our bench is poor and, when we ran out of steam, he couldn't bring anyone on to help. Thanks for the memories.