'You never really know when or where the points will come'

[BBC]

As it was in the Championship, so it is in the Premier League. Nottingham Forest rarely have a year when nothing is at stake by the business end of the season.

Whether battling relegation or fighting for promotion, it is familiar ground for Forest fans. But, evidently, it is very different this time around.

Despite a four-point deduction, Premier League safety is very much in the Reds' hands - even if the unknown variables still have a part to play.

With the club's PSR appeal expected to be heard by 12 April, and news of Everton's additional two-point deduction, the picture could be a lot clearer soon. And if Forest manage to take points off the clubs around them in their remaining fixtures then relegation can be kept at bay for another year.

'If' is doing a lot of heavy work, of course.

Nuno Espirito Santo faces his second former club in a week on Saturday, with Wolves being the first of the final three home games of the campaign.

The final three away fixtures, however, against Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley are expected to be the real crunch games.

But as always with Forest, you never really know when or where the points will come.

Pat Riddell can be found at The Famous Club