“It never rains in Autzen Stadium” has nothing to do with the weather

When experiencing the glory that is college football, there is something that stands out in Eugene, Oregon.

It's a certain voice that is so well known in the Oregon football community of Autzen Stadium, home of the Oregon Ducks.

You may have heard or voiced along to a signature line, "It never rains in Autzen Stadium." And while your mind may wander to the monsoon game vs. Cal in 2015 or another rainy college football Saturday afternoon in Oregon, this expression has absolutely nothing to do with the weather.

It came from the mind of Don Essig, Oregon's 52-year in-stadium announcer and is a staple in any Oregon football home pregame.

Doing the same job for over 50 years must get pretty old after some time right? Well, for Essig, it's the complete opposite. He never gets sick of it.

"It's the greatest hobby in the world. I mean, how many people get to do it? How many stadiums are there in America? Not very many when you think about all the hobbies that people have but it's so great because it's unique. Not many people get to do it. Very few people get to do it for 52 years."

We sat down with Essig to hear more about how he came to be Oregon's long-standing in-stadium voice and what the meaning is behind his signature line.

Check out the video above.

