‘We never put our head down’: Spencer Jones after Stanford earns first Pac-12 win
Stanford student-athlete Spencer Jones follows-up with Pac-12 Networks' Mike Montgomery and Ted Robinson after the Cardinal defeats Oregon State on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Maples Pavilion.