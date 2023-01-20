‘We never put our head down’: Spencer Jones after Stanford earns first Pac-12 win

Pac-12 Network

Stanford men's basketball defeats Oregon State by a final score of 67-46 on Thursday, Jan. 19 at Maples Pavilion. The Cardinal improves to 6-12 overall and 1-7 in conference, while the Beavers fall to 7-12 overall and 1-7 in Pac-12 play.