‘Never say never’: United-linked defender addresses prospect of move, admits he’d like to play in PL

Manchester United-linked centre-half Gleison Bremer was put in the hot seat regarding the transfer interest he’s attracting this summer.

The Juventus ace has found himself linked to both the Red Devils and Chelsea in recent months, as both sides’ backlines are in dire need of strengthening over the transfer window.

At Stamford Bridge, Enzo Maresca is likely just learning the ropes of how the Blues’ squad is looking after a turbulent campaign, which culminated with them bidding farewell to stalwart veteran Thiago Silva.

As for United, they said their goodbyes to a world-class and trusted lieutenant of their own after Raphael Varane confirmed he’d be leaving when his contract expired at the end of June. The decorated Frenchman lifted the FA Cup in his final outing as a Red.

Bremer, 27, provides an abundance of top-level experience that’d see him slot into either side’s starting 11. He has been named in the Serie A Team of the Year for three consecutive seasons and played a key role in Juventus being crowned Coppa Italia champions last month.

He has been called up to represent his native Brazil in their Copa America campaign towards the end of June, so any United fans interested in analysing the club’s target may want to tune in to the tournament to see how Bremer fares.

Bremer quizzed on Juve future

While on international duty, Marca took their chance to quiz him on the recent speculation over his future.

“I am in a great club, the biggest in the world, and I am happy,” Bremer affirmed. “I just won my first title, and I want to make history. It is clear that you can never say never. We’ll see what happens.”

When further pressed on interest from clubs in Europe, he added: “Yes, there are clubs like [Real] Madrid or Barca that are top. La Liga, Serie A and the Premier League are the best leagues in the world – that’s why one day I would like to try [them]. But, I insist, I am happy at Juve.”

