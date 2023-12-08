Never say never – Kevin Sinfield needs rest before next MND fundraising mission

Kevin Sinfield will take some time to consider his next campaign after completing the latest energy-sapping fundraising challenge to help people living with motor neurone disease as the push to raise awareness and research for a cure goes on.

Inspired by former Leeds team-mate Rob Burrow, the 43-year-old pushed through a gruelling schedule of running seven ultramarathons in as many days in seven different cities around Britain and Ireland.

Sinfield, the current England rugby union defence coach, had again battled the elements en route to crossing the finishing line to a rapturous welcome on The Mall in London on Thursday afternoon.

The team had taken to the roads once again to raise awareness of MND and funds for five charities supporting people affected by the condition and their families, and also to fund research into effective treatments and ultimately a cure.

Each leg of his latest challenge comprised 27 miles – the conventional marathon distance with an extra mile added to signify how much further people can go to help friends in need.

On Thursday evening, the Motor Neurone Disease Association confirmed with online and other donations, Sinfield’s latest campaign had passed the £777,777 target.

Proceeds from the ‘7in7in7’ initiative will go to mainly to the MND Association and Leeds Hospitals Charity appeal to build the Rob Burrow MND centre in the city.

Kevin Sinfield finished his epic challenge in central London (Zac Goodwin/PA)

There will also be donations to the My Name’5 Doddie, the Irish MND Association, the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation and support for the 4ED campaign.

Although taking a well-deserved to reflect with his team on their achievements, Sinfield knows there remains plenty of hard work ahead in the continuing quest for a cure.

“I think we will see,” Sinfield said when asked what other challenges might be on the horizon.

“What I am really conscious of is the team have put so much into the last four that we have done and I can’t do it on my own.

“I know we are extremely passionate about what we have done. We have got some time together on the bus tonight, so we will let everybody settle and enjoy, to celebrate because it has been a really good week.

“I will never say never – there is a big possibility we will go again.

T H E Y ‘ V E D O N E I T ! The #7in7in7 Challenge is complete 🥳 Huge congratulations to the team – MND Association patron, Kevin Sinfield alongside Chris and David. 7 ultra marathons, 7 days, 7 cities for the #MND community. 💙 https://t.co/aBhR9yxNy2 Heroes! pic.twitter.com/hLTxBHG7ii — MND Association (@mndassoc) December 7, 2023

“I think some of that will show in what our grand total ends up being, because we are certainly all conscious of compassion fatigue.

“But we are also really conscious that we are really passionate about the MND community and how we can help it, whether that is through running or not, we are not sure.

“But we are really keen to see the donations and where those end up, because ultimately they are the things that really shift it.

“We want to raise the awareness, we want to change how people feel about the MND community.

“But if we are really going to help them, then we need to continue to raise money so that they can find a cure.”

Sinfield added: “Wherever we have been now, we have had unbelievable support, especially from the MND community, so that needs to continue in some way, shape or form.”

Sinfield was joined by Stuart Broad, centre, and Will Greenwood on the final leg of his ultramarathon challenge (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Former England bowler Stuart Broad and Rugby World Cup winner Will Greenwood were among the guests who joined Sinfield during the final leg in London, which had started at Twickenham.

With his latest campaign put to bed, it will not be long before Sinfield’s attentions turn swiftly back to his day job.

“I have got some work to do tomorrow and I will be at a game on Sunday (Sale v Stade Francais), but I will try to catch up on some sleep and I want to see some family,” Sinfield said.

“I was away for five months and then had a busy month getting ready for this, then away again for a week so I am really looking forward to Christmas.”

:: To donate to Kevin Sinfield’s 7 in 7 in 7 quest, visit https://donate.giveasyoulive.com/fundraising/kevin-sinfield