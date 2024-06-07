‘Never say never’: Fantastic £47m star opens the door for Man Utd transfer

Juventus centre-back Gleison Bremer has refused to rule out a potential move to the Premier League with Manchester United.

The Brazil star signed a new long-term contract with the Bianconeri in December 2023, but he has continued to be linked with an exit.

United are reportedly prepared to pay around £43 million for Bremer.

In an exclusive interview with Marca, he was asked about the prospect of joining either United or Chelsea in the Premier League.

“Yes, the Premier League is a league that everyone wants to play in,” he replied. “But I think I’m at a great club, the biggest in the world, and I’m happy.

“I just won my first title and I want to make history here. It is clear that you can never say never. We’ll see what happens.”

United are eyeing a right-footed centre-back to replace Raphael Varane, who will be leaving on a free transfer at the end of the month.

Bremer has been on the club’s radar for some period of time, but it is unclear whether Bianconeri would be open to doing business.

The Serie A giants recently parted ways with manager Massimiliano Allegri and are expected to replace him with Thiago Motta.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano claimed there is a verbal agreement for Bremer to leave for £47m-£51m, but the scenario could change with Motta’s arrival.

United have yet to make a formal proposal for the centre-back. The club could focus on player sales before considering a potential transfer bid.

