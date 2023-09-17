Never mind Hugo Boss, AlphaTauri’s new 2024 name is ‘much bigger’

A close-up shot of the AlphaTauri nose cone. Credit: Alamy

Never mind fashion house Hugo Boss, AlphaTauri’s rebranding next season could see the Red Bull junior team take on one of the biggest names sportswear, Adidas.

That’s according to a report on Blick.

Next season Red Bull’s junior team, formerly Toro Rosso and now AlphaTauri, will have a new name as Red Bull rebrand with the AlphaTauri name deemed a ‘commercial flop’.

Could Adidas replace AlphaTauri as the junior team’s title sponsor?

Hugo Boss had been bandied around as the potential title sponsor with Motorsport.com’s Italian edition claiming ‘Hugo Boss has entered negotiations over a potential lucrative title sponsorship deal’ as the ‘current Aston Martin partner, and ex-McLaren sponsor, is seeking greater F1 exposure’.

The report went as far as to state that the team would be called ‘Boss’.

CEO Peter Bayer, though, has all but denied this to Blick, saying while they are “also involved in the new project”, the new 2024 team name is “much bigger!”

The Swiss publication reports that it is ‘likely to be the sporting goods giant Adidas’.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 2024 driver line-up: Who is confirmed for next season’s grid?

F1 2024 cars: What name has each team given their chassis for the 2024 season?

Bayer, the Faenza-based team’s new CEO, recently spoke with PlanetF1’s Thomas Maher about the rebranding.

Declaring Red Bull’s shareholders told them they didn’t want to sell AlphaTauri but needed to rebrand it, he revealed: “They said, ‘Look, guys, we won’t sell it, we’ll keep the team.

“‘But we want to have a fresh start, we want to look at the global direction, strategic direction of the team, commercial success to sporting success. Let’s take a critical look at all the elements.’

“That’s why it’s a unique opportunity. We’re building on experience but, at the same time, the sky’s the limit for innovation and development.”

He, however, wouldn’t hint at the new name.

“I’d love to, to be honest, but I’m not allowed. It’s all NDA-protected!” he said.

Read next: Life after F1: Inside the home of Memento Exclusives and F1 Authentics

The article Never mind Hugo Boss, AlphaTauri’s new 2024 name is ‘much bigger’ appeared first on Planetf1.com.