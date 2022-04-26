It never made sense for Giants to give up on Kadarius Toney

Kadarius Toney runs with ball vs. Cowboys

Not every NFL general manager follows this advice, but they’ve all heard the axiom over the years. In fact, it’s been uttered by many executives over the decades across multiple sports:

You don’t give up on talent.

That’s the simple reason why the Giants were likely never going to trade receiver Kadarius Toney and why doing so would be a huge mistake. When he was healthy last season, he looked like a special player, an elite talent.

It’s just way too early to give up on a player like that.

Now, it doesn’t look like the Giants were actually trying to do that. They were apparently just listening to offers, according to multiple sources – offers surely sparked by the 23-year-old’s odd decision to skip out on the first minicamp under new head coach Brian Daboll. New GM Joe Schoen took the calls, listened, and there may have even been some discussions, because there were suddenly many around the league who seemed to really believe Toney would be available for the right price.

But that price was always going to be prohibitively high. Toney is a first-round draft pick under his team’s control for the next three-to-four years and for only the low, low cost of $5.7 million over the next three seasons since the Giants already paid him $8 million for his rookie season. Sure, he was hurt a lot as a rookie and has shown plenty of signs of immaturity, whether it was struggling to learn the playbook (with some questions about how hard he was trying) or his willingness to lash out through his social media accounts.

But man, can he play when he wants to and when he’s healthy. Granted, it was a small sample, but he was electric last October 3, when injuries finally forced him into the lineup for a game in New Orleans against the Saints. It wasn’t just that he dazzled with six catches for 78 yards, or even that he lit up the Dallas Cowboys for 10 catches and 189 yards the following week. It was how he did it with some incredible moves, quick stop-and-starts, and a burst that made him seem unstoppable at times.

His teammates were in awe of what he did, especially in Dallas. His coaches were plotting more ways to use him. Fans were dreaming of the second coming of Odell Beckham, Jr., holding up Toney as a sign that the future for this once-proud franchise might actually be bright.

Yes, his big day against the Cowboys ended with him being tossed for throwing a punch. And thanks to injuries, he only played sparingly in five games the rest of the way, and some in the organization wondered whether he was really in a hurry to return to the field, especially after quarterback Daniel Jones went down. That’s part of the package. Just like immaturity was once part of the package for Beckham, and for Jeremy Shockey before him. Sometimes elite players can be a handful. Welcome to sports.

Now, there certainly can come a point where enough can be enough. It took six years for the Giants to reach that point with Shockey, and it still took them going on a championship run after he got injured to convince them they were better off without him.

And Beckham, for all his unwanted headlines and external noise, lasted five years in New York, earned a $90 million contract, and didn’t get booted until he publicly rolled franchise icon Eli Manning under the proverbial bus.

Toney hasn’t even approached their levels of nuisance yet. His "crime" is skipping three weeks of a voluntary offseason program before he finally joined his teammates this week. The stuff that happened with him last year wasn’t awful or unworkable. Plus, Schoen and Daboll promised all their players a "clean slate," so last year shouldn’t matter.

It would be incredible if they suddenly shattered his clean slate this soon, not to mention just eight weeks after Schoen said, "I don’t think Kadarius is a tradeable piece."

New regimes do bring change, though. They carry a big broom and sweep out the problems they inherited with no loyalty to anyone who was chosen by the previous GM and coach. That makes sense and it’s often necessary. They get the latitude to build a program the way they want, with the players they want, too.



But why wouldn’t they want Toney? Surely they’ve seen the film, the moves, the explosion. They’ve both talked to him, FaceTimed him, and insisted their conversations were good. And Toney hasn’t publicly ripped his teammates or scrubbed his social media accounts of any references to the Giants. He hasn’t done anything so bad --- that we know of – to this new regime that should make them so eager to dump him onto somebody else.

Doing that would be so shortsighted. This Giants team, with its flawed roster and salary cap hell, needs players like Toney. They need explosive weapons like him, especially in a year that means everything to their young quarterback.

They need affordable, young players as they dig out of the Dave Gettleman salary cap mess. They need potential stars, especially since their biggest – Saquon Barkley – might be playing elsewhere next year.

Which is why the only thing that ever made sense here is to have Daboll and his coaching staff do what they’re paid to do – work with Toney, get him to buy into their program, and try to harness his talent. Good coaches find a way to get the most out of difficult players. The veterans in his locker room can help, too.

And sometimes – many times, really -- young players learn the lessons from their rookie season all on their own and outgrow their immaturity. If Toney does that, he really could be something special.

Why would the Giants want to give up on a player like that?