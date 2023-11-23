'Never in my life': Lineman's interception highlights Archies' dynamic defensive effort

BROCKTON — As a large 'Bishops' flag was paraded around midfield and both players and coaches posed for pictures hoisting the Gravy Bowl trophy, Matthew Reggiannini could only stand back and smile.

His Archbishop Williams High football players saved their best for last.

Despite being without their most dynamic playmaker Shane Wright, who was inactive due to a flu-like illness, the Bishops turned in a defensive gem to defeat Cardinal Spellman, 42-14, in the Gravy Bowl rivalry game on the road Wednesday night to end the season. The win marks Archbishop Williams' (5-6) fourth straight in the series, which dates back to the 1970's.

“I asked a lot of kids to step up and fill in the roles, and they did," Reggiannini said. "That was the best team win we’ve had all year. We’ve struggled to put four quarters together in three facets of the game, and today we did it. I was proud of them for sticking together.”

The Bishops defense reeled in four interceptions, recovered two fumbles and surrendered just one score to an Spellman offense, albeit a short-handed unit without its star quarterback Matt O'Donnell and starting running back Chris Soto. Both were sidelined due to injury.

Archbishop Williams Devin Sheehan intercepts the pass to a Cardinal Spellman receiver and runs in back for a touchdown during a game on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023.

“I almost gave Player of the Game to the defense. It was very close," said Reggiannini, who gifted the award to senior quarterback Joseph Schwartz (7-for-13 passing, 62 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 15 carries, 84 yards, 1 TD). "I hope our underclassmen see that and carry it into next year.”

Senior lineman Jack Joyce set the defensive tone early, as he recovered a fumble on the Cardinals' first play from scrimmage. He then stunted Spellman's second drive by hauling in a pick. “Never in my life did I think I’d get an interception," Joyce said with a laugh, "but it happened.”

Junior defensive back Devin Sheehan snagged three interceptions in the second half. He returned his first 20 yards to the end zone for a pick-six as the Bishops took a 28-7 lead with 4:19 remaining in the third quarter.

“Devin killed it," Joyce said. "He had an unbelievable game. Overall, everyone did their job. There were no empty spots.”

Junior lineman Zachary Garrett also scooped up two fumble recoveries in the win.

In Wright's absence, senior running back Luke Charlton took 18 carries for 79 yards and one TD. His score came from 8 yards out to give Archbishop Williams a 14-7 edge at the 6:44 mark of the second quarter.

The Bishops led 21-7 at the break as Schwartz rolled out of the pocket and found senior Thomas Costello in the back of the end zone for a 2-yard TD. The team won the second half by a 21-7 margin as well to seal the victory.

“Coming into this, we were heavy underdogs," said Joyce. "But we knew we’re not the same team every year when we come into this game. We show up, we’re a whole new animal and we knew they weren’t going to be ready for it. We came, performed and did everything right.”

It was quite the way for Joyce and his 12 fellow seniors to punctuate their high school careers. The captain played in all four rivalry games since being called up from the junior varsity squad his freshman season, and now finishes having not suffered a loss in the series.

“I was lucky enough to get called up and I was even luckier to get into the game," Joyce said of his first appearance during the season altered by COVID-19 in 2021. "Getting to play four games and get four straight wins, it was a wonderful experience. I’m going to miss it.”

Archbishop Williams ends the year on a two-game winning streak after dropping four in a row to conclude the regular season. The team defeated East Bridgewater, 40-21, in its previous game to mark Wednesday's final as its second consecutive output of 40-plus points.

“I’m proud of my boys," Joyce said. "I love them. I knew we could do it.”

