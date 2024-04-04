Like they never left: Johnson, Phillips lead the revival of Austin basketball

Mar. 30—To say that Austin basketball is back would be quite the understatement.

It's not like the Black Bears ever really went anywhere, but ever since their move to Class 7A in 2018, Austin had dipped some in its status as one of the best teams in Alabama.

That's not the case anymore.

Austin finished the regular season with a 27-6 record and ranked No. 2 in 7A. Even though the season ended short of the Final Four, with a loss to eventual state champion Hoover in the Sweet 16, the spark of Austin basketball had definitely returned.

"It felt like Austin basketball was back the way it should be, and going out in the community, a lot of people confirmed that," said Austin head coach Desmond Phillips. "People would tell us it was exciting to come to an Austin game, that we played Austin basketball the way it was supposed to be played.

"That was something we were working towards, and for people to come up and tell you that, it meant a lot," Phillips said.

For the season he helped lead, Phillips was chosen as The Daily's Class 5A-7A Boys Coach Of The Year. It's the second straight season for the now second-year head coach to receive the honor. Phillips is 47-16 overall as the Black Bears' head coach.

"Coming into this season, the feeling was that we had done a lot, but we had to do a lot more," Phillips said. "The mindset was state championship or bust, and that showed in the work they put in."

To have a great season, Phillips needed the help of some talented players. The Black Bears had many to choose from, but one stood out from the rest.

Senior Jordan Johnson led Austin by averaging 19 points and seven rebounds a game this season. He finished the year shooting 50% from the field.

Because of his stellar season, Johnson was named The Daily's Class 5A-7A Boys Player of the Year.

"The growth from when he got here till now has been unbelievable. He's not a real say-it kind of leader, but he just shows up and gets it done every night," Phillips said of Johnson. "He was the glue for our team. Everyone on the team knew when Jordan is going, we're going, too. They fed off him, and he had a great senior season."

The brother of former Austin and Division I star Javan Johnson, Jordan started his varsity career at West Morgan. He eventually found his way back home, though, hungry for the competition that only the top classification in the state could give him.

"There was good competition in 4A, but coming here was what was best for me," Johnson said. "These were the best teams in the state we were playing, and it pushed me to be better."

Johnson played a crucial role the past two seasons in, not only Austin's 47 wins, but also the Black Bears once again being considered one of the best teams in the state, something he's especially proud of.

"My brother went here and made the Final Four (2017), and I just wanted to be like him," Johnson said. "I hope I helped set a standard for the younger generation just like he did."

Like his brother, Jordan is headed to the next level. The senior has multiple Division I offers and will soon make his decision about where he will play college ball.

While Jordan did say his brother had the better career as an Austin Black Bear, when asked who the better player was, the younger sibling wasn't going to give his brother too much props.

"Oh it's me for sure," Johnson said as he laughed.

