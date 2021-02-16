Like We Never Left: The 2007 Giants offensive line gets back together!

On an all-new episode of Like We Never Left, SNY reunites the 2007 New York Giants offensive line to remember a historic Super Bowl season. David Diehl, Rich Seubert, Shaun O’Hara, Chris Snee, and Kareem McKenzie get back together to tell tales about Eli Manning, Tom Coughlin, and all the ups and downs that brought them to Super Bowl XLII to face the undefeated New England Patriots.

They reveal what was going on in the Big Blue locker room during their amazing run, what really happened during the famous David Tyree catch, and welcome a special guest to help share the stories of this special group of Giants.