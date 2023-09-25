'Never know when the streak starts': Purdue football looking to turn corner vs. Illinois

WEST LAFAYETTE − Ryan Walters has been on the other side of the Cannon Trophy rivalry between Purdue football and Illinois.

The first-year Purdue football head coach has never won the traveling trophy awarded annually to the game's winner, though.

If that happens Saturday, it could be a season saver for Walters and the Boilermakers.

"You never know when greatness is around the corner. You never know when the streak starts," Walters said. "Every great team, every great program has had the beginning of something special. There is some outside and added storylines because of the nature of the history between myself and Illinois.

"At the end of the day, we need to win a game. We need to win a game at Ross-Ade. We need to win a Big Ten game to right the ship and start turning the tide in our favor."

Walters was Illinois' defensive coordinator when the Illini lost at Purdue 13-9 in 2021 and last season when the Boilermakers won 31-24 in Champaign.

His new team, Purdue, sits at 1-3 with a fan base that seems to be getting increasingly frustrated with a Jekyll and Hyde showing in each of its first four games.

A Homecoming victory over the Illini could be the recipe to rectify that.

Regardless of opponent, Purdue needs a victory.

Saturday's game does come with additional narratives and Walters, the defensive coordinator at Illinois the past two years, is aware of that. He went from one program to another within the Big Ten conference.

Walters then built a good portion of his staff with assistants from Illinois, including defensive coordinator Kevin Kane, associate head coach and wide receivers coach Cory Patterson, safeties coach Grant O'Brien and outside linebackers coach Joe Dineen.

"At the end of the day, we've got to worry about what we are doing and how we can improve so that we can go out there and compete our tails off on Saturday.

