‘You never know’… Former Barcelona left-back still leaves his future open-ended

It is not uncommon to see reunions in the world of football and even at FC Barcelona. The Catalan club, one of the most influential in world football, has former players spread all across the globe. That is why, every now and then, links are established between Barcelona and said former players of the Catalan club.

Recently, one of the names that has been occasionally brought up is that of former player Marc Cucurella. Currently a player for Chelsea, the Spanish left-back is also impressing with the National team over in the European Championship being held in Germany, a tournament that is doing a lot of favors for the 25-year-old left-back.

Interestingly, these rumors have begun to materialize right at the moment when Barcelona is being linked to other full-backs. However, as reported by Tiempo de Juego, the player’s own perspective on his future is not exactly an absolute answer.

For the player, a return to Barcelona is not something he actively thinks about, but also not something that he seems to be impossible:

“To this day I don’t even think about it, it doesn’t even cross my mind. You never know what can happen, but I’m not thinking about that.”

For now, there have been no extreme links established between Barcelona and their former fullback. Having joined the Catalan club back in 2012, Cucurella would eventually end up representing Barcelona Atletic back in 2016. Unfortunately for him, a chance with the first team never ended up becoming a reality.

However, Barcelona are not the only Spanish side the left-back was linked to in the past. Speaking about the interest of Los Blancos, Cucurella had a similarly defensive answer that did not give much away: