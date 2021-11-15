'We never had a chance': Myles Garrett calls out Browns for lack of in-game adjustments

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Myles Garrett didn't blast defensive coordinator Joe Woods by name after Sunday's 45-7 loss to the New England Patriots, but the All-Pro end didn't need to single out the coach to get his point across.

During Garrett's postgame news conference at Gillette Stadium, he repeatedly lamented what he described as a lack of in-game adjustments. It's the job of Woods to make such adjustments.

The criticism leveled by Garrett began when he was asked about the differences between the defense's performances Sunday and last week's 41-16 win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Such is life,” Garrett said. “Sometimes you're on top of the hill, and sometimes you get your ass kicked. Tonight's one of those.

“So go back to the drawing board and see how we can get better, see how we can scheme better, see how we can make adjustments on the fly. We never had a chance, just because we didn't make any adjustments on the sideline or when we had time to.”

Later, Garrett was asked what he meant when he said the Browns defense didn't make adjustments on the sideline. He proceeded to double down.

“We didn't make adjustments as in they kept on scoring, and we weren't countering that,” Garrett said. “So, I mean, we need to be better.”

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Patriots coach Bill Belichick and New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels “were out-scheming” Cleveland's defense, but he spread the blame around.

“We got our butts kicked,” Stefanski said. “We got outcoached in every phase, outplayed in every phase. It was very disappointing. I'm very disappointed in myself, the players, the coaches.”

The Patriots converted their first six third downs and finished 7-of-9. They gained 452 yards and 30 first downs compared with 217 yards and 17 first downs for the Browns.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones lit up the Browns defense, completing 19-of-23 passes (82.6%) for 198 yards and a career-high three touchdowns without an interception. He posted a career-best passer rating of 142.1.

“Great play calling [by McDaniels],” Garrett said. “It's tough. Jones made some great throws, fit it in a couple times across the middle. They were getting in quick, doubling and tripling on the edges. They were pretty much max protecting and trying to get to the middle of the field, and we didn't have an answer for it.”

Safety John Johnson III said the Patriots used a bunch of plays the Browns had trouble stopping earlier this season.

“They did a good job of going back to our season, looking at what we had trouble with and just attacking it,” Johnson said. “I felt like a lot of screens, a lot of reverses we kept getting hit on, couldn't get off on third down, so I don't think [we were caught] by surprise. We just weren't on our game today.

“I feel like certain games might require some tweaks or some type of little, small nuances that, you know, got to adjust to meet the standards of the other team. I feel like they did a much better job than us at that.”

Garrett had one of the Browns' two sacks against Jones, extending his NFL-leading total to 13, but a week after Cleveland created three turnovers, it failed to produce a takeaway.

“The playmakers that we rely on didn't really make plays, and that really sparks the rest of the guys,” Johnson said. “That didn't happen today, so I think that's the biggest thing.”

Garrett said there were no “bad things” in the practice week to foreshadow the defensive dud.

“We didn't counter like we were supposed to,” Garrett said. “We didn't stop the bleeding, and they kept on attacking where we were deficient.”

