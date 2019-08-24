If you never got to see Sonny Jurgensen throw the football, you must watch this video

Many younger Washington fans know Sonny Jurgensen for his wit and wisdom, shared every Sunday in the fall for decades via the Redskins radio broadcast.

For plenty of other fans, however, Jurgensen is arguably the best passer to ever wear Burgundy and Gold. Even though he played more than 40 years ago in a very different version of the NFL, Sonny still holds a number of team passing records, including most touchdowns in a season (31).

Saturday marks Jurgensen's 85th birthday, and to celebrate, this highlight video popped up on Twitter. For the fans that never saw Sonny, this will be a lot of fun.

Happy birthday to the great Sonny Jurgensen! #Redskins pic.twitter.com/aHF58Y57gQ — Four Verts 🏈 (@FourVerticals_) August 23, 2019

Jurgensen was known for incredible arm strength and touch, and that's on display in the video. Another Redskins Hall of Famer looked pretty great too - No. 42 wide receiver Charley Taylor.

The most ridiculous throw? At the 1:30 mark when deep in the back of his own end zone, Jurgensen uncorks a throw between the goal posts (then located on the goal line) and deep down field for a TD.

It's important for Washington fans that never got to see Jurgensen play to watch the video, as this fall, he stepped down from his role as the lead analyst during Redskins games. It's a sad moment for the fan base, but understandable for an 85-year-old man.

Happy Birthday Sonny.

