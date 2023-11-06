‘Never going to be as good as Tendulkar,’ says Virat Kohli after equalling record at Cricket World Cup

Kohli equalled Sachin Tendulkar’s record for most centuries scored in ODI cricket (AP)

Virat Kohli said he will “never be as good as” Sachin Tendulkar after equalling the legend’s world record of 49 One-Day International (ODI) centuries during India’s ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match against South Africa.

Kohli, who missed out on the historic century a few times earlier in the 2023 World Cup, was finally able to equal the cricketing legend’s world record on his 35th birthday as India defeated South Africa by 243 runs at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on 5 November.

“Every opportunity to play for India is a big one. To be able to turn up on my birthday is the stuff of dreams. Grateful to God that I’ve been blessed with such moments,” Kohli said in the innings break immediately after his record achievement.

The star Indian batter, who took 119 balls to reach the historic feat, remained unbeaten on 101 off 121 balls in the first innings at the iconic Eden Gardens, the venue where he had registered his maiden ODI century in 2009.

After India bowled out the South Africans for a humiliating total of 83, Kohli opened up more about his feelings around his century that put him at par with his idol Tendulkar in the 50-over format.

“To equal my hero’s record in ODIs is something that is a huge honour for me,” the 35-year-old said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

“I know that people like comparisons but I am never going to be as good as him [Sachin]. There’s a reason why we’ve all looked up to him. He’s perfection when it comes to batting... he’s always going to be my hero regardless of what happens.”

“It’s a very emotional moment for me. I know where I come from, I know the days that I’ve watched him play on TV, so just to stand here and get this appreciation from someone like him means a lot to me.”

Tendulkar had taken 452 innings to reach his landmark of 49 ODI centuries. The Delhi cricketer, however, scored his 49th ODI ton in just 277 innings, making his achievement slightly more special.

Kohli has already recorded four half-centuries and two centuries in eight outings for Team India in the ongoing Cricket World Cup.

Fans of Kohli will now eagerly anticipate a record-breaking 50th ODI century from him in Team India’s outing against the Netherlands, considering the former captain’s current form.

The talented batter had gone without scoring an international century for nearly three years, a drought that began in November 2019 and ended in September 2022 during a match in the Asia Cup.

Kohli is now back to being one of Team India’s top scorers, but the top-order batter is more thankful for being able to enjoy the game, a feeling he admitted he lost earlier.

“I would say I am enjoying myself playing cricket all over again,” he said.

“That to me is more special than thinking about phases [in my career] as such. I think in a phase when things are not working well, you’re not enjoying yourself, that’s what I take out of it.

“You’re still able to score runs because of your experience, but being out there even for those 50-60 runs is not as enjoyable as it is right now.

“I am just happy that god’s blessed me with that enjoyment again and I can do things for the team that I’ve done for so many years again.”

Kohli is the second leading run-scorer in the 2023 World Cup, with 543 runs in eight matches at an incredible average of 108.60. He is just seven runs behind table-topper Quinton de Kock of South Africa.

Team India has at least two more matches left in the tournament, with their final group game against the Netherlands on 12 November, which will conclude the tournament’s group stage, and the semi-final fixture.