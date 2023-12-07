'I was never in it for the glory': Retiring United Valley coach Marabito measured success beyond wins and losses

Dec. 7—Throughout 42 high school football seasons as either a head coach or an assistant, Kevin Marabito was part of some of the region's most successful programs.

He collected 111 wins as a head coach and has the distinction of being part of District 6 championship teams in three different classifications.

But after Marabito, 66, announced his retirement at United Valley this week, he stressed the importance of success away from the field as much as the wins and losses on it.

"I was in eight district title games as either a head coach or an assistant coach," Marabito said on Tuesday. "I was blessed to be a part of five championships. Not a lot of guys can say they got the blessing of winning a title at Class 1A, Class 2A and Class 3A. I coached in the Ken Lantzy game 13 times. It's been a good career. I can't complain.

"When you look at everything, I worried more about if kids were successful after they graduated," Marabito said. "I can say pretty much the majority of my kids were. I look at it as I probably wasn't the smartest football coach out there, but I tried to do things the right way."

Marabito closed on a high note.

United Valley went 9-2 and won the Heritage Conference championship. The Lions fell 25-22 to Mount Union in the District 6-2A quarterfinals.

Marabito and his staff helped develop the co-op between Blacklick Valley and United high schools, two programs struggling with numbers and wins before forming United Valley in 2022.

The new team opened with four straight losses and six setbacks in its first seven games.

The Lions ended the 2022 season with three straight victories and extended the winning streak to 11 after opening 8-0 in 2023.

"The season didn't end the way I wanted it to, but we ended up on top (in the Heritage) and that's a great way to go out," said Marabito, whose career record as a head coach is 111-119 at United/United Valley (37-56, 2015-23), Greater Johnstown (23-11, 2007-09), Penns Manor (4-14, 2000-01) and Ferndale Area (47-38, 1991-99).

Marabito had a knack for turning around struggling teams. At Ferndale, he took the Yellow Jackets to an unlikely District 6 Class 1A title in 1995.

His Greater Johnstown teams appeared in District 6 championship games during two of his three seasons, winning Class 3A gold in 2009 and placing second in 2008. As an assistant at Forest Hills, he was part of a Class 2A crown in 2010 and he was on the staff when Laurel Valley won 1A gold in 1989 and 1990.

United went 1-29 in the three seasons before Marabito arrived in 2015, when he led the Lions to a respectable 4-6 mark. In 2018, United reached the District 6 Class 1A title game for the first time since 1998 before falling 36-20 to Juniata Valley.

"I think I'll miss the friendships, the coaches that I got to know," Marabito said. "I've been around a lot of great assistant coaches. It's a great fraternity."

Marabito played at the former Laurel Valley High School under coach Bert Toy as part of an Appalachian Conference championship team in 1973.

He later served as an assistant coach at Laurel Valley under two of his respected mentors, Toy and iconic former Rams coach Jerry Page.

"Whenever you get to work with guys like (Forest Hills') Don Bailey and Coach Page and Coach Toy, I learned a lot from those guys and I owe a lot to them," Marabito said. "Great people.

"I was never in it for glory. When I looked at the Ferndale job, it was a struggling program, a challenge.

"You always look for a challenge. I was fortunate to have two former head coaches, George Marsh and Jim Woodhead, on the staff. If you can go and make something good and do it the right way and teach kids the right way, that's all it was."

Marabito retired as a teacher in the Greater Johnstown School District five years ago.

He said he hasn't truly had a free weekend in the fall "since 1968 when I started playing."

Now, Marabito and his wife, Sheila, will have an opportunity to open up the calendar in the fall.

"I was blessed with family," Marabito said. "My wife allowed me to do what I love to do.

"Coaching takes so much time. She didn't come to me and say, 'It's time to get out.' I made that decision on my own. It's time to start spending time with her.

"I've got two grandsons and another one on the way. It's time to sit back and look at that.

"Am I going to miss it? Probably, but once I'm away from it for a while, I'll be alright. It's part of life. Everything's got to end sometime."