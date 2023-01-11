'He never flinched': How coach Brandon Staley guided Chargers to playoffs

2
Jeff Miller
·5 min read
Los Angeles, CA - December 18: Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley gestures from the sideline during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.(Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)
Chargers players say coach Brandon Staley's demeanor and approach when the team was struggling with a 6-6 record helped guide them to the playoffs. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

His coaching seat has gone from sizzling to soothing to who knows what’s next, Brandon Staley experiencing a coach’s lifetime in the span of barely a month.

From 6-6 to the AFC’s top wild-card spot, Staley has steered the Chargers into the postseason by avoiding an on-field calamity and ignoring an off-field cacophony.

“A lot of people outside the building have opinions about what should happen inside the building,” defensive lineman Morgan Fox said. "But they don’t know what goes on inside the building. You have to give all the credit for this to Coach Staley and his staff.”

Behind a steadiness and an authenticity cited by several of his players, Staley has this franchise in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season. The Chargers travel to Jacksonville for a wild-card game Saturday night against the AFC South champion Jaguars.

In two years, he is 19-15 overall, his first team eliminated from playoff contention on the final snap of the season.

Staley has coached 36 regular-season weeks. The Chargers’ record has been .500 or better at the end of 35 of those weeks.

Still, the notion persists — at least among the public — that a loss to the Jaguars could trigger change, perhaps throughout the organization.

“All that stuff’s crazy,” Fox said. “You have to give him credit. No one in this building flinched. He never flinched. He never wavered. He not only kept us together, but he held us to a high standard.”

Said wide receiver Mike Williams: “That’s just outside noise. People need stuff to talk about, so they talk about things that are going to cause more conversation. In this locker room, that isn’t being talked about.”

The Chargers advanced despite significant injuries to significant contributors. They won four games in a row starting in mid-December, a time when all the contenders around them stumbled.

They played dominating defense and just enough offense to clinch a playoff spot with two weeks to go. They lost their regular-season finale Sunday yet opened as favorites to win in Jacksonville.

“Coach Staley’s done a hell of job all year,” wide receiver DeAndre Carter said. “Everything we’ve been through injury-wise, keeping us together, keeping us on the same mission. I think it’s just a testament to him as a coach, as a leader.”

Staley is about to make his postseason debut as a head coach against a man who coached his first playoff team to a Super Bowl title — Doug Pederson won with the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles.

This will be Pederson’s seventh playoff game. He won his first four and has lost his last two.

Staley was an assistant with the 2018 Chicago Bears, who lost a wild-card game. He was the defensive coordinator of the 2020 Rams, who won on wild-card weekend before losing in the divisional round.

“That was always my dream, as a young kid, to be able to compete at the highest level in sports and to be on this type of stage where the best of the best are in one tournament,” Staley said. “That’s where you want to be.

“It’s the very best players, the very best teams, the very best coaches, the very best organizations. That’s where you find out a lot about where you are. We’re excited that we’re here.”

Then, using a phrase he often does when describing the careers of young players, Staley added, “It’s just the beginning.”

The Chargers entered this season as a trendy pick to reach the Super Bowl, or at least displace Kansas City from atop the AFC West. The latter didn’t happen, but the former remains a possibility.

What wasn’t expected was the path the Chargers took to reach the second week of January. Mostly because of the injuries, theirs was a twisting journey full of setbacks and struggles.

Through it all, his players say, Staley remained as predictable as the next two-minute warning.

“His steadiness — the mantra never changing — that really helps guys around here,” center Corey Linsley said. "Sometimes, you see coaches get anxious. You feel it in the meetings. You feel it in the practices. Never feeling that here is a big part of why we’ve [gotten to] this point.”

Injury updates

Williams (back) was estimated to be a non-participant had the Chargers practiced Tuesday — they had a walk-through. Staley reiterated that the Chargers expect Williams to practice at some point this week.

Edge rusher Joey Bosa (groin) also appeared on the team’s injury report for the first time since he returned in Week 17. The Chargers estimated that Bosa would have been a full participant. In his second game back after core-muscle surgery that cost him 12 games, Bosa played 23 snaps Sunday at Denver but did not reenter after halftime.

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. (neck) also was estimated as a full participant after he was hurt against the Broncos.

Rashawn Slater off IR

Left tackle Rashawn Slater will practice this week as the Chargers activated his 21-day window to return from the injured-reserve list.

Staley said Slater wouldn’t be available to play Saturday, but the Chargers needed to make the move in order to get him back as soon as possible if they advance.

Slater, a Pro Bowl player as a rookie last season suffered a torn biceps in Week 3, missing the final 14 games of the regular season.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Chargers WR Mike Williams avoids major back injury, could play vs. Jaguars

    Williams suffered a back contusion in Week 18 and is expected to return to practice this week.

  • Mike Williams estimated as non-participant Tuesday

    Chargers coach Brandon Staley called receiver Mike Williams “day to day,” but Tuesday was not the day. The team’s estimated practice report lists Williams as a non-participant. Williams injured his back during Sunday’s game. An MRI revealed a contusion and indications from the team are that Williams should play Saturday against the Jaguars. Williams missed [more]

  • Patriots signed these 11 practice squad players to future contracts

    The Patriots signed 11 practice squad players to future contracts.

  • How did 49ers fare against playoff teams in 2022?

    The 49ers may not have been "tested" down the stretch, but they did dominate against playoff teams in 2022.

  • 3 Top Tech Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Among the businesses fitting this description are CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB), and Palantir (NYSE: PLTR). Regardless of what happens with the economy, cybersecurity is one area businesses can't afford to skimp on. G2 named CrowdStrike a leader in 16 categories in this space.

  • Meta, Alphabet, and Uber Are Top Tech Stock Picks for 2023, Says Analyst

    Jefferies internet analyst Brent Thill has Buy ratings on Meta Platforms, Alphabet, and Uber. They're his favorite stock ideas.

  • 49ers estimate Christian McCaffrey, Dre Greenlaw as limited

    Running back Christian McCaffrey remains on the practice report but with only one injury. The 49ers removed the ankle injury McCaffrey was listed with last week, but he remains on the report with the knee injury he has had since Week 13. He was estimated as a limited participant Tuesday. Week 12 was the last [more]

  • Key things to know about Chargers’ Wild Card round opponent: Jaguars

    Here are some key things to know about the Los Angeles Chargers' opponent ahead of the Wild Card round matchup.

  • Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills picks, predictions: Who wins NFL playoff game?

    The Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills play on Sunday in a game on the NFL playoffs Super Wild Card Weekend schedule. Which team will win the game?

  • Prince Harry Says Charles Got Very Jealous of Both Meghan Markle *and* Kate Middleton

    In his memoir, Spare, Prince Harry implies that his father, King Charles, was jealous of Meghan Markle and of Kate Middleton stealing his spotlight.

  • Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, Mark Kelly visit border, discuss 'tri-partisan' solutions

    The Arizona senators met with local government and tribal leaders at the Regional Center for Border Health.

  • Bolsonaro in U.S. hospital; 1,500 supporters detained

    STORY: Thousands of pro-democracy demonstrators took to the streets of Brazil's Sao Paulo on Monday,just a day after supporters of former President Jair Bolsanaro stormed the country's key institutions.The demonstrators carried signs calling for the perpetrators of Sunday's riot to be brought to justice,with one reading: 'No amnesty for coup perpetrators', while another said: 'Democracy forever'.This demonstrator described Sunday's attack as the worst moment in Brazil’s history ...since the 1964 coup that established a military dictatorship.Brazil's Congress, Supreme Court, and presidential offices were raided on Sunday by an angry mob smashing windows, furniture and artwork.President Lula de Silva has vowed to punish those responsible and some 1,500 people have been detained.He has also questioned why the military did nothing to discourage calls for a military coup outside their barracks.Lula holds Bolsonaro, who's currently in the U.S., responsible for inflaming the angry mob.Pressure is now growing on U.S. President Joe Biden to expel him.Bolsonaro rejects Lula's accusations, and was admitted to a Florida hospital on Monday suffering from intestinal pains....relating to a stabbing he suffered during the 2018 election campaign.His doctor said he has an intestinal blockage that was not serious and would likely not need surgery.Bolsonaro traveled to the U.S. days before his term in office ended on a visa issued to heads of state, diplomats and other government officials.He faces several investigations before the Supreme Court in Brazil.

  • 'Wizards of Waverly Place' actor's path from Disney to OnlyFans: 'It changed my life'

    Dan Benson, a veteran of Disney Channel's 'Wizards of Waverly Place,' started doing adult entertainment after nude photos of him leaked online.

  • A side-by-side look at the Trump, Biden classified documents

    The revelation that potentially classified materials were discovered at think tank offices formerly used by President Joe Biden has prompted questions on how the circumstance compares to the seizure last year of hundreds of documents marked as classified from Mar-a-Lago, the Florida residence of former President Donald Trump. HOW MANY CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS ARE WE TALKING ABOUT? BIDEN: “A small number of documents with classified markings” were discovered on Nov. 2, 2022, in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement, a think tank in Washington, as Biden's personal attorneys were clearing out the offices, according to Richard Sauber, special counsel to the president.

  • Disney reveals when new long-awaited Magic Kingdom Tron coaster will debut

    The Walt Disney Co. (NYSE: DIS) has revealed that its newest roller coaster, Tron Lightcycle/Run, will debut in its Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando on April 4. The announcement, made on the Disney Parks Blog, follows Disney's social media posts on Jan. 9-10 that alluded to an April 2023 opening. The first Disney Twitter post recreated an arcade high score screen with a series of scores that fans deduced were major dates related to the Tron films, including a potential U.S. opening date of the ride sometime in April.

  • Bills vs. Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa still has concussion protocol steps to clear

    #Bills vs. #Dolphins: Tua Tagovailoa still has concussion protocol steps to clear:

  • Jet Belonging To Elvis Sat In The Desert For Decades And Is Now Sold

    A jet that once belonged to Elvis Presley has a new owner, who shelled out $260,000 at an auction in Florida on January 8.

  • Biden says he was 'surprised to learn' of the discovery of classified documents in former office

    President Biden used a Tuesday press conference with the leaders of Mexico and Canada to address the revelation that a dozen classified documents had been stored at his former office at a University of Pennsylvania policy center.

  • Disney World's Epcot Makes a Surprise Major Change

    Walt Disney has based a lot of its business around nostalgia. The company's deep history and archive of content has been a key part of its Disney+ streaming network and nothing that has ever been successful for the Mouse House seems to go away forever. Disney World's nighttime fireworks shows are highlights of many people's visits to the company's theme parks.

  • Why Detroit Lions are all-in on Jared Goff at QB: 'I never really deemed him as a bridge'

    "I never really deemed him as a bridge. I think everybody else did," Lions GM Brad Holmes said about quarterback Jared Goff.