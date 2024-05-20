'I have never dreaded a final so much... but you never know'

[BBC]

After victory in their final league game of the season against Brighton, we asked for your views on Manchester United's FA Cup final against Manchester City on Saturday.

Here are some of your thoughts:

Mark: Not really much chance of victory and I will be really glad to put this season to bed once again. Most of the season has been quite frustrating and we really must do better.

Oladipupo: Not confident but gives us a little bit of hope and momentum going to the FA Cup final against City. If we play like that in the first half against City, and with the form Phil Foden is in, we could get swamped. However, I believe we can cause City problems at Wembley and win the game.

Dave: A very poor team this season. They had no plan and very little leadership. I’m afraid they will be thrashed next week at Wembley. City are just out of our league. We should have lost in the semi-final to Coventry anyway!

Adrian: I really fear what could happen in the final. Having a few players back is a plus but how match fit will they be? City have the ability to tear us apart if they really want to. I think we need a miracle.

Christine: Not at all confident in winning the FA Cup. I would be thankful if we don't get beaten by a cricket score. United have players coming back from injury but I do hope that Ten Hag sticks with players like Amrabat and Diallo. They deserve an FA Cup spot. Many others don't - and they know who they are.

Richie: I have never dreaded a final so much. But... you never know.