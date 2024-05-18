‘Never been done’: Evergy Plaza hosting free ‘fight night’

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Area professional fighters will be in the Capital City this weekend for the “Border War” in downtown Topeka.

Saturday, May 18 is fight night in Topeka 27 News talked to a few of the boxers earlier and they all say they’re eager to step in the ring at Evergy Plaza. John “Iron Man” Cantrell is an undefeated nine and zero in his boxing career. He’ll be facing Brandon “The War Machine” Carmack in a rematch for the main event Saturday night.

Cantrell said their first bout was brutal, but he’s excited do it again for his home crowd.

“It’s about putting Topeka on the map and creating pride for our city and pride for our community,” Cantrell said. “We are throwing the biggest block party in downtown Topeka history! Come down, listen to the music, enjoy the food trucks, have a couple cold beers, and have fun watching the fights!”

Carmack, a Kansas City, Missouri native said his first fight with Cantrell was a lot closer than the scorecard showed. He’s been looking forward to this “Border War” rematch for a long time.

“We’re going to do it again,” Carmack said. “We both put on a little bit of weight for this to kind of make it more exciting. I trained hard, and I’m going to give it everything I have.”

Carlos Campos is a kickboxer and another Topeka native fighting on the card; he’s also a local car salesman.

He told 27 News he’s got a few things motivating him to perform.

“It’s home, I’m ready to go,” Campos said. “I got a fire lit under me. Especially my job being one of the big sponsors, Laird Noller. Definitely got a fire.”

Former boxer-turned-coach and promoter Damon Reed is backing Cantrell. But, he said it’s shaping up to be a great match.

“Both guys are adamant that they’re going to win this fight,” Reed said. “They both have trained harder than they’ve ever trained. Topeka is going to see something that’s never been done before.”

There are 10 fights total and Reed says they hope to make this an annual event.

The free event starts at 5 p.m. Saturday, May 18. Reed says you can expect the bell for the main event to sound around 9 p.m. There will be several food trucks and drink vendors. Organizers say outside food and drink will not be allowed.

