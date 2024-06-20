🎥 'It’s never coming home': Denmark fans troll England

England’s EURO 2024 rematch with Denmark takes place on Thursday and already there’s some added spice to the fixture.

Both teams faced off three years ago in the tournament’s semi-final stage with Gareth Southgate’s side progressing after extra time.

But the Danes have been quick to remind the Three Lions of their perennial boast about ‘it’s coming home’ ahead of their clash in Frankfurt.

"England, England, it's never coming home" 🎶 Danish fans clearly expressing their feelings before the match against England 😅 pic.twitter.com/X3RKgfYRkd — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, one England fan was quick to soak up the sights in the city centre, quite literally.

All good clean fun.