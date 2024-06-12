There Will Never Be Another Jerry West

Allen Berezovsky - Getty Images



Jerry West, one of the greatest basketball players of all time and the literal icon of the NBA, died Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles Clippers announced the 86-year-old's death in a press release, which called him, "The personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him." His wife of 46 years, Karen, was reportedly by his side.

Though West worked as an executive for the Clippers since 2017, he made his name with the Los Angeles Lakers. From 1961 to 1974, he was named an All-Star every single year of his career. He led the Lakers to the NBA Finals nine times, and won a title in 1972 alongside Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor. West was such an outstanding competitor that he's the only player in NBA history to win an NBA Finals MVP Award despite playing for the losing team. He won the honors in 1969 against Bill Russell and the Celtics. Both players were eventually named to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

"Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in an official statement. "He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments... I valued my friendship with Jerry and the knowledge he shared with me over many years about basketball and life."

After a successful career on the court, West coached the Lakers for three years and then moved to a general manager position to help build the Showtime Lakers of the early '80s. West, owner Jerry Buss, and head coach Pat Riley led a Lakers team boasting Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to five championships. Most recently, he was portrayed by actor Jason Clarke in Winning Time, an HBO series depicting the rise of the Showtime Lakers. Later, West would become instrumental in building the next generation of Lakers stars when he acquired the draft rights to Kobe Bryant and signed Shaquille O'Neal.

Jerry West, the personification of basketball excellence and a friend to all who knew him, passed away peacefully this morning at the age of 86. His wife, Karen, was by his side. pic.twitter.com/iMwOXmCT2B — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) June 12, 2024

"He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA—a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence," Silver's statement continued. "He will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor."

His name is plastered somewhere in the running for just about every scoring record you can find, and he's currently still 25th on the NBA career scoring list. And while the NBA has never officially confirmed that West's silhouette is outlined in its current logo, it's not really up for debate, either. As Silver once joked about the NBA logo back in 2021, "It sure looks a lot like him."

According to ESPN, the NBA plans to honor West with a pregame tribute before Game 3 of the current NBA Finals series between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night. Before the official presentation, you can read the sports world's tributes to West below.

Michael Jordan texted @stephenasmith to honor Jerry West.



"I am so deeply saddened at the news of Jerry's passing. He was truly a friend and a mentor. Like an older brother to me.... Rest in Peace, Logo." pic.twitter.com/kvkXqqSf63 — First Take (@FirstTake) June 12, 2024

.@PaulPierce34 remembers NBA legend and “The Logo” Jerry West 🕊️



“It’s a sad day in the NBA family.” pic.twitter.com/6xgIEPDQOS — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) June 12, 2024

Today we lost a sports icon. Jerry West was not only an incredible athlete, but a trailblazer as an executive and a leader. I will forever be grateful for his friendship and all that he taught me about the game of basketball.



Mr. Clutch, the NBA logo, you will be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/Y1BBmmTPCn — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) June 12, 2024

There's no one in the NBA I enjoyed speaking to more than Jerry West. Care factor/candor/intensity into his 80s... unmatched. Can't forget when he drafted Kobe in 1996 how getting Shaq that same summer eased zero self-imposed pressure.

Giant of the game for decades and decades. https://t.co/7hfkccNF7U pic.twitter.com/BCgrRpumL1 — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 12, 2024

Whew Bill Walton Chet Walker now Jerry West. Strangest NBA finals ever ….. RIP@SiriusXMNBA @TermineRadio @Jumpshot8 pic.twitter.com/TJj2s3i5WI — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) June 12, 2024

Jerry West lived a profound basketball and American life — iconic as a player, executive and looming figure in the history of the game. He was an MVP, a champion, a gold medalist, a dynasty-builder and literally the league’s logo. His loss leaves a massive void. pic.twitter.com/vE3fQc5XuE — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2024

Jerry West made the same Basketball Hall of Fame three different times. That’s how iconic he is. — Zach Harper (@talkhoops) June 12, 2024

"Jerry West was an incredible and unique individual, having accomplished immeasurable heights in the game of basketball. He reached the absolute pinnacle of the sport as both a player and executive, something few can claim in the profession. He did so much for the NBA, the game… pic.twitter.com/Z40V4gzJka — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) June 12, 2024

RIH Jerry West. Drafted me in the 2nd round and gave me a shot as a young player that wasn’t the better pg at the time. Always kept it a 💯 with me and I always knew where you were coming from. Prayers to the family!! Tough loss. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Nick Van Exel (@vanexel31) June 12, 2024

DP pays tribute to his idol Jerry West pic.twitter.com/grRFY6E2OY — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 12, 2024

Prayers up for the family, friends and loved ones of the legendary Jerry West who passed away today at the age of 86. His impact was enormous and the man who is the NBA logo will never be forgotten. RIP pic.twitter.com/jbhyNzhnI0 — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 12, 2024

