Neveah Tot clutch down the stretch in Oklahoma’s 77-66 win over BYU

Oklahoma overcame an 11-point second-quarter deficit and a poor shooting night from three to pick up a 77-66 win over BYU.

Down eight points at halftime, Oklahoma chipped away at the Cougars’ lead, ultimately outscoring the home team 51-32 in the second half, including a 16-6 run in the final three minutes to pick up the win.

Madi Williams led the way with 21 points, and Neveah Tot was clutch down the stretch, scoring 11 of her 18 points during Oklahoma’s run in the final three minutes to help seal the win.

Tot was clutch down the stretch, converting a three-point play and hitting a three to give the Sooners a seven-point lead with 2:24 remaining in the game. Liz Scott added a layup before Tot hit her second three in the final three minutes to extend Oklahoma’s lead to 72-60. Tot then added a pair of free throws to close out the scoring for the Sooners and pick up the 77-66 win.

Williams was 10 of 16 from the field and 2 of 3 from three-point range for her second 20-point game of the season. And Oklahoma needed every bit of her effort as Taylor Robertson struggled from three in the game, hitting just 2 of 10 from downtown.

Liz Scott chipped in 12 points and nine rebounds for the Sooners, who were tested by a BYU team that hadn’t won a game yet this season.

The Sooners shot 26.5% on 34 three-point attempts but did everything else well on their way to their first road win of the season. Oklahoma only turned the ball over six times, while BYU turned it over 15 times. OU won the rebounding battle and held a 16-9 edge on the offensive glass. The Sooners had nine steals in the game and three blocked shots.

It was a resilient win on the road for Jennie Baranczyk’s crew, who will have a quick turnaround to get ready for a Utah Utes team that is 3-0 and ranked No. 25 in the nation. The top 25 teams will tip off at 8 p.m. C.T. on the Pac-12 Network on Wednesday night.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire