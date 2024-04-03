Neve Jones and Bethan Lewis: Gloucester-Hartpury duo sign new deals with club

Neve Jones, Bethan Lewis and Carmen Castellucci have signed new deals to stay with Gloucester-Hartpury.

Both Ireland international Jones and Wales international Lewis have featured twice in this season's Six Nations.

Back-row Lewis has been at Gloucester-Hartpury since 2018 and has started 10 of the club's unbeaten 13 Premiership games this season so far.

The 25-year-old won the first of her 43 Wales caps when she was 18 while Castellucci is currently out injured.

Hooker Jones, 25, joined the club in 2022 and has started eight times this campaign, scoring five tries.

Castellucci was named in the starting line-up for the club for the first six rounds of this season's PWR fixtures but has been sidelined since the start of 2024.

The duo join England centre Tatyana Heard, props Ellena Perry and Maud Muir, full-back Emma Sing and flanker Alex Matthews, as well as Wales pro Sisilia Tuipulotu in committing their futures to the club in recent weeks.

Co-captains Zoe Aldcroft and Natasha 'Mo' Hunt also signed contract extensions last month to stay with the reigning Premiership champions.