Nevaeh Hearne is #OfficiallyOfficial as she signed with Angelo State Rambelle Basketball

SAN ANGELO, Texas — As signing season continues another Concho Valley athlete is #OfficiallyOfficial signing with the Angelo State Rambelle Basketball program.

Nevaeh Hearne signed Wednesday evening to continue her academic and athletic career at Angelo State with the Rambelles Basketball team under head coach Alesha Ellis.

“It’s been a really good experience, it hasn’t hit me yet, like reality has not hit me yet. I’m just ready to graduate first. It means a whole lot to me really, because like I said earlier, that hasn’t happened before, and if it has, it hasn’t happened in a very long time. So, I’m very thankful to her (Alesha Ellis) for choosing me and wanting me to be on her team,” said future ASU Rambelle, Nevaeh Hearne.

Hearne was a huge part of the success that we have seen in the recent years for the Lady Cat basketball program. She was able to accomplish the feat of scoring over 1,000 points in her Lady Cat career, while also leading CHS to their first playoff win in over 21 years, picking up the MVP in District 2-6A.

The true hometown kid is signing to stay home and is excited for the next steps.

“Being able to have a sisterhood, a friendship, and family before I even step onto campus starting this summer, having people to already know, looking forward to the new friends I’m going to meet in college and how it helps me with my career,” said Hearne.

