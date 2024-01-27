Nevada's defense instrumental in win over El Dorado Springs

Jan. 27—Nevada got an early 17-12 advantage on Friday night at El Dorado Springs and continued to limit the Bulldogs as it claimed a 53-43 victory.

The Tigers (10-9) didn't allow a single 3-pointer to point guard Landon Murry and only allowed two in the game — both to Karson Burley.

But that wasn't enough as Nevada's stingy defense limited the El Dorado Springs offense all game.

"Tonight's defensive effort is what ended up being the difference," Nevada head coach Shaun Gray said. "It all started with Brice Budd and the way he was able to keep Landon Murry off the 3-point line."

Gray added that Murry is a 40% shooter from beyond the arc and keeping him off the line was Nevada's key to success. But keeping the rest of the team off the glass and stopping drives into the lane added to the defensive effort.

Gray pointed to a complete effort from his team's defense in this one.

That's how the game was closed out as well. Nevada led 28-23 at the half but then El Dorado Springs won the third quarter 11-10 to make it 38-34 in favor of Nevada.

But a strong defensive fourth quarter only surrendered 9 points to the Bulldogs to clinch the victory.

Nevada scored the ball evenly in this one. Jack Cheaney finished with 11 along with Budd. Gabe Smith added 9.

Murry and Rees McCullough led EDS with 13 apiece. The Bulldogs drop to 10-9 with the loss.

"We really loved the energy from the traveling Nevada faithful tonight," Gray said.

Nevada hopes to see the same crowd back in Wynn Gym for a home game on Monday when the Lamar Tigers come to town for a Big 8 Conference matchup.