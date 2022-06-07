Penn State men’s basketball loses player from roster
Penn State men's basketball reaches scholarship limit after adding and losing a player through transfer portal.
Penn State men's basketball reaches scholarship limit after adding and losing a player through transfer portal.
UNC basketball incoming freshman Seth Trimble highlights during the tryouts portion of Team USA U18 camp last week.
Florida adds to its wide receiver room with this JUCO addition.
Antle washed the cash through his safari in Myrtle Beach, and was caught by a "reverse money laundering" FBI operation, prosecutors said.
Longtime NFL coach Romeo Crennel announced his retirement on Monday. Crennel was working as a senior advisor for football performance for the Texans and he spent the last eight years working for the AFC South team. Crennel released a statement through the team to mark the end of his coaching career. “Football has been my [more]
Who are the top 10 Midshipmen players going into the 2022 college football season?
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION! With the news that Isiaih Mosley is transferring to Missouri we update the Mizzou scholarship situation. The table below has removed this year's seniors from the chart.
The state's high court rejected a lawsuit from GOP gubernatorial candidate Donna Brandenburg asking for a court order to place her name on the ballot.
As a bill that would allow online sports betting in North Carolina gains steam in the General Assembly, a publicly-traded company with UNC roots is looking to cash in.
Plum was named Sixth Player of the Year in 2021. The post Kelsey Plum is on a tear, making her mark as a starter for the Las Vegas Aces appeared first on Just Women's Sports.
Former Penn State greats Ki-Jana Carter and Paul Posluszny among the candidates for the College Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Rising high school junior from South Sudan is an emerging college basketball recruit with a compelling backstory.
Jordan Poole's rise to stardom in his third season with the Warriors has proven worthy of a nickname of his own.
See what Tom Brady told Leonard Fournette when the running back took a visit with the New England Patriots in free agency
Celtics head coach Ime Udoka had to be honest with his players when discussing how they should handle the trash talk of Draymond Green and other Warriors players.
LeBron James as a Warrior? This has been a hotly-debated topic on NBA Twitter and for bombastic talking heads, especially after James comments in April. Now a new Golden State comment has dropped during the NBA Finals.
Draymond Green responded to Cedric Maxwell's comments about the physicality of 1980s and 1990s basketball.
Trading one in-limbo QB for another would be interesting but seems unlikely:
Perhaps the most significant development from Monday in the Deshaun Watson situation was no development at all. Specifically, the lack of a response from Watson’s team to the 24th lawsuit could end up creating significant consequences for Watson with the league and/or the team. Attorney Rusty Hardin issued a statement on Monday indicating that he’s [more]
The inaugural LIV Golf Invitational Series event will tee off starting Thursday. How the press conference unfolded.
Kelly spoke more about his decision to come to LSU.